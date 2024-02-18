Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Baby No. 4 With Husband Eric

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are now the proud parents of four!

On Sunday, the "Wanted" singer, 35, took to Instagram to announce that she and Eric, 36, had welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy.

"Our beautiful boy is here 💙 Denver Calloway Decker 8.7," Jessie wrote in the caption of a post, adding that their latest bundle of joy entered the world more than a week ago. "2/9/24 💙."

In one photo from the singer's carousel, the couple lovingly embraces as Jessie lies in a hospital bed with Denver on her chest. The second picture shows Denver in an adorable onesie laying comfortably in mom's lap and seemingly getting a snooze in.

Denver joins the couple's two older sons, Eric Thomas, 8, and Forrest Bradley, 5. and daughter Vivianne Rose, 9.

In the comments, the couple's community of supportive friends flooded Jessie's post with messages of love and congratulations in regard to Denver's healthy arrival into the world.

"Congrats, Jessie and fam!! He’s perfect. ❤," wrote Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper.

"Congratulations! ❤," responded fellow Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton, who recently welcomed a new baby of her own.

"Congratulations lovely! What a beautiful boy 😍😍😍," shared Dancing Wtih the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

While they clearly could not be more over the moon with their new arrival, Jessie previously revealed that they thought they were done having children after Forrest.

During an Instagram Q&A session in August, the country singer got candid about the shock and surprise of finding out another baby would be joining their brood in the new year.

"It was not planned. We were very, very surprised," Jessie said of their reaction to the news. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising."

"He thought I was playing a joke on him because you guys know I'm such a jokester," she added. "But I would never joke about something like this.

She also later exclusively confirmed to ET that she and Eric had an actual vasectomy appointment on the books that kept getting canceled by Eric.

"I will say, he'd had multiple appointments booked to get a vasectomy to finish it off and he'd canceled it. We just kept not doing it but I'm very, very intuitive," said Jessie. "I have these dreams and I've just always kind of been like that. I've throughout these years, when we're with the kids and we're all like holding hands, we're walking somewhere, I'd always be like we're missing one."

