Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4: See Her Bump

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are growing their home team!

On Tuesday, the "Wanted" singer took to her Instagram to reveal that she is expecting her four child with a sunny and subtle announcement.

"Good morning ☀️," the 35-year-old wrote.

In the video set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," Jessie walks out on a balcony, wearing nothing but a bra and underwear and sunglasses to reveal a little baby bump.

Fans took to the comments to react to the exciting news.

"Congratulations Jessie!! Omggggg so freaking exciting!!!!❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote.

"❤️❤️😍😍Congrats Beautiful. What an announcement, the best🔥🔥," another added.

The "I Still Love You" singer didn't reveal how far along she is in her pregnancy or share any further details.

Eric -- who has been married to the singer since 2013 -- has yet to share the news on his respective Instagram account.

The Deckers' newest bundle of joy will join their children, Vivienne, 9, Eric "Bubby," 7, and Forrest, 5.

Jessie's news comes two weeks after her sister, Sydney Rae Bass, announced the arrival of her third child, and her first son, Sonny.

The baby news isn't the only recent post that has sent Jessie's followers into a frenzy. Last week, the "Boys in the Summer" songstress shared a revealing pic of her man promoting her latest book.

"Mocking up ideas for how Eric can show his love for me and my new cookbook Just Eat!" Jessie captioned the steamy post that sees the former football star wearing nothing and holding the book in front of him. "Let me know how you think we can we top last time?!"

