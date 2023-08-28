Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker weren't planning on having a fourth child, but they're still excited to add a new member to their family!

During an Instagram Q&A session with her followers on Sunday, the country singer shared that she and her hubby were incredibly surprised when they learned they were expecting another baby. The couple already share children, Vivienne, 9, Eric "Bubby," 7, and Forrest, 5.

"It was not planned. We were very, very surprised," the 35-year-old said of their reaction to the news. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising."

"He thought I was playing a joke on him because you guys know I'm such a jokester," Jessie added. "But I would never joke about something like this.