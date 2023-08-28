Pregnant Jessie James Decker Reveals Baby No. 4 Was Not Planned: 'God Always Has Other Plans'
Jessie James Decker's Sister Sparks Debate Over Plane Drama
Bob Barker, 'The Price Is Right's Legendary Host, Dead at 99
Iggy Azalea on Her New Album and Why She's Taking a Break From M…
Bad Bunny Seemingly Pays Tribute to Kendall Jenner Rocking 'K' N…
Kevin Hart In a Wheelchair After Tearing Abdomen Racing Former N…
Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129,000 i…
‘Yellowjackets’ Cast on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: Stars Praise St…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Says Crumbling Relationship With Kody ‘I…
Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional Over Disney Days in 'Used to Be Young'
Exes Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Pose for Surprising Pic
Derek Hough Marries Longtime Love Hayley Erbert After 7 Years To…
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Feels Robyn Upended Their Family By Be…
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Call It Quits (Source)
Britney Spears Parties With 'Fav Boys' and Breaks Silence on Sam…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
Alexandra Paul, Canadian Olympic Figure Skater, Dead at 31
Bob Barker Dead at 99: Longtime Girlfriend Nancy Burnet, Adam Sa…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Allison Holker Shares First Dance Video Since Husband Stephen 't…
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker weren't planning on having a fourth child, but they're still excited to add a new member to their family!
During an Instagram Q&A session with her followers on Sunday, the country singer shared that she and her hubby were incredibly surprised when they learned they were expecting another baby. The couple already share children, Vivienne, 9, Eric "Bubby," 7, and Forrest, 5.
"It was not planned. We were very, very surprised," the 35-year-old said of their reaction to the news. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising."
"He thought I was playing a joke on him because you guys know I'm such a jokester," Jessie added. "But I would never joke about something like this.
The singer, who revealed she's about four months pregnant, continued to say that despite their initial surprise, the couple are excited about their new bundle of joy. "You know I love being a mom, I'm getting teary-eyed thinking about it...I love being a mom and if it was God's plan for me to have another, I'm so grateful," she told her followers. "Being able to bring life into the world -- I love my babies so much, and being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. I'm so excited and we're all over the moon, it's all any of us can think about, the kids all of us are really excited."
When asked if she's "nervous" about breastfeeding the new baby while having breast implants, Jessie assured her followers that she would be able to breastfeed with her cosmetic gifts to herself.
"No. I've had implants and nursed just fine," she wrote. "I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another I wouldn't have gone so big. Cus when I'm pregnant they get massive. Like quadruple in size. Def will need a reduction in the future and will downsize. It was fun while it lasted. But phew dey bigz already and I'm over it. Give me some shmediumz."
The singer announced her baby news on Instagram last week. In the video set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," Jessie walks out on a balcony, wearing nothing but a bra and underwear and sunglasses to reveal a little baby bump.
"Good morning ☀️," the mom-of-three wrote.
Fans took to the comments to react to the exciting news. "Congratulations Jessie!! Omggggg so freaking exciting!!!!❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote.
"❤️❤️😍😍Congrats Beautiful. What an announcement, the best🔥🔥," another added.
The baby news isn't the only recent post that has sent Jessie's followers into a frenzy. Last week, the "Boys in the Summer" songstress shared a revealing pic of her man promoting her latest book.
"Mocking up ideas for how Eric can show his love for me and my new cookbook Just Eat!" Jessie captioned the steamy post that sees the former football star wearing nothing and holding the book in front of him. "Let me know how you think we can we top last time?!"
RELATED CONTENT:
Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4: See Her Bump
Jessie James Decker's Husband Eric Strips Down to Promote Her Cookbook
Jessie James Decker's Sister Gives Birth 3 Months After Plane Incident