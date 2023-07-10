Erin Andrews and Husband Jarret Stoll Welcome First Child Via Surrogate
Erin Andrews is a mom!
The 45-year-old sportscaster and her former NHL player husband, Jarret Stoll, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate a couple of weeks ago, according to Page Six, who was first to report the news.
The outlet adds that the couple named their son Mack and celebrated their baby shower last month at Harriet’s in West Hollywood, California.
ET has reached out to Andrews' team for comment.
In January, Andrews opened up to US Weekly about being on a fertility journey for nearly a decade and said going through IVF had been the "most challenging" part of her life.
"It’s not easy. It’s been one of the most challenging things in my life, and I know in my husband’s life as well," Andrews said. "I’m doing OK. We’re doing well."
Andrews and Stoll began dating in 2012, got engaged in December 2016, and tied the knot in June 2017. The former Dancing With the Stars co-host married Stoll in Montana, a source confirmed to ET at the time. It also marked Stoll's 35th birthday.
Andrews discussed her IVF journey on her blog, The Real Deal with Erin Andrews, in August 2021, explaining that she had to balance 14-hour work days and the "time-consuming and emotionally draining process."
"This is my seventh one, and I’ve been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old," she said at the time, adding that her older age didn’t make IVF easier.
"It’s a ton of money, it’s a ton of time, it’s a ton of mental and physical anguish," she wrote, "and more times than not, they’re unsuccessful."
Congrats!
