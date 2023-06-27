Introducing the newest member of the family! Nathan Kress and his wife, London, are new parents once again.

The iCarly star took to Instagram on Tuesday to introduce the world to his newborn baby boy, Lincoln, with a slideshow post featuring a number of heartwarming family photos.

"Rapid-fire life update! 1. We're having a baby! 👶 2. It's a boy! 👦 3. He's here! 🐣" Kress, 30, captioned the post, which included pics of both himself, and his wife cradling their bundle of joy, an a photo of Baby Lincoln swaddled and laying next to a cute onesie that read, "I think we are quite ready for another adventure."

"Lincoln William Kress popped by last week but it's been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it," Kress wrote. "Little Link is AWESOME, my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerizing smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home."

Kress concluded his message with the excited declaration, "Onward to life as a family of [five]!"

Kress and his wife, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to two daughters -- Rosie Carolyn, 5, and Evie Elise, 2.

The slideshow also featured photos of both Rosie and Evie gazing with love at their little brother and cradling him in their arms, as well as a cute pic of the family's dog, Penny, curiously sniffing the new addition.

Congrats to the happy family on their new bundle of joy!

