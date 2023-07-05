Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have a love story for the ages! After an initial meeting at a house party and then a famous friend's set up years later, the couple went on to tie the knot and welcome two children.

The pop star and the Spy Kids alum were smitten from their first meeting, with Sabara telling People, "It's super cheesy, but when you know, you know. As soon as she walked in the room and I saw her, I just knew: This is the one. Everything about her."

Trainor agreed, telling ET, "I've never been treated so nicely from a guy… He showed up to our second date with a rose in his hand and I was like, 'Oh, you're a movie, awesome.' I was like, 'You're the one!'"

2014

Trainor and Sabara met for the first time at a Los Angeles house party.

“It was a songwriter night and I wasn't 'Meghan Trainor, pop star.' I was a songwriter hustling and he crashed our party with his friends and I immediately recognized him. I was like, 'I'm gonna go up to him,'" Trainor told ET years after the fact. "I went up to him at a party and was like, 'Are you Spy Kids?' And he was like, 'Yeah!' He was really nice about it and I never fangirled over celebrities and made a fool of myself, but to him, I was like, 'I love you, man! You're so good!'"

"And then the whole night I was under the influence and was, like, screaming across the hall, 'Spy Kids!' And he remembered my name, and was like, 'Meghan!' And I was like, 'Ahh!'" she added. "And I remember calling my whole family and was like, 'Dude, I met Spy Kids last night.' And they freaked out!"

The couple later recounted the same story to People, with Sabara recalling of Trainor, "[I met a] really cute blonde, blue-eyed girl who came up to me. I couldn't forget her."

July 2016

The duo came back into each other's lives shortly after Trainor met Chloë Grace Moretz for the first time, she asked her to be set up with a nice guy.

"Chloë Grace Moretz told me she had a really, really nice friend. I was like, 'That’s crazy! I'm looking for a really, really nice guy,'" Trainor told ET that fall. "And she's like, 'You guys have to meet.' And we did."

In an interview with People years later, Trainor revealed that, for their first date, she and Sabara went bowling and sang karaoke with Moretz and her then-boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham.

"I thought, 'I'm gonna karaoke with a Grammy winner -- this'll go over well!" Sabara told the outlet, before revealing that he impressed Trainor by singing Elton John's "Your Song."

In a later interview with Cosmopolitan, Trainor opened up about her and Sabara's first kiss that night.

"He kissed me at the bowling alley. I told my security to step outside 'cause I didn't want to be watched," she said. "He was the best kisser ever. I know I'm really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was."

Overall, Trainor told People, "We had a great night and I've hung out with him every day since."

Sabara agreed, saying "It's super cheesy, but when you know, you know. As soon as she walked in the room and I saw her, I just knew: This is the one. Everything about her."

Their second date went just as well, as Trainor later told ET, "I've never been treated so nicely from a guy… He showed up to our second date with a rose in his hand and I was like, 'Oh, you're a movie, awesome.' I was like, 'You're the one!'"

July to September 2016

Shortly after meeting, Trainor set off on her The Untouchable Tour and brought Sabara along for the ride.

"I kept screaming it in rehearsals, 'I'm in love, and I don't care who knows it!'" Trainor told People. "I definitely was positive month one when he was on tour with me, and we were like basically living together on the road."

"We went from zero to 60, and I went on the road with her, and you really get to know somebody on a tour bus," Sabara added. "But we just love everything about each other and are really good communicators."

As Trainor's tour wound down that fall, she took to Instagram to share her first photo with Sabara, writing, "Thank you for helping me on tour everyday and for making me feel so special."

She shared another shot shortly thereafter, thanking Sabara "for being so amazing." Sabara was busy posting too, sharing a selfie with the singer,

October 2016

Romance rumors began swirling around the pair the next month when Trainor shared even more pics with the actor. There was a cute photo of Sabara with a dog and a shot, taken from behind, of the duo holding hands. For his part, Sabara shared a photo of Trainor resting her arm on his shoulder as she looked lovingly into his eyes.

Things became officially official, though, when Trainor posted a selfie from her and Sabara's trip to Spain, writing, "I ❤️ Madrid ..and this guy." That same day, Sabara wrote that he was "so proud" of his girlfriend alongside a giggling pic with her.

December 2016

The couple celebrated their five-month anniversary that holiday season, and, in an interview with ET, Trainor gushed, "I'm in love!"

As for how they celebrated the milestone, Trainor said, "We went out to dinner and we did puzzles because I love doing puzzles lately. He brought me like three special cool puzzles that are like 3D and we spent the day just chilling. It was awesome."

That same month, Trainor was forced to cancel concerts as she was put on vocal rest. She later underwent her second vocal chord surgery.

"The real trouper was my boyfriend 'cause he learned sign language for me," Trainor revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2017. "I would spell out words for him and I'd get frustrated, like, 'No, wrong!' And he would learn and he just stuck with me through it. So he was great... He's, like, better than whatever I wished for."

April 2017

Sabara penned a sweet Instagram note for Trainor, writing, "No one has ever made me laugh, no one has ever made me smile, no one has ever made me feel so loved, I love you more than anything @meghantrainor."

Shortly thereafter, Trainor told ET what her beau loves most about her.

"He says he likes my kind heart, he likes that I care about people," she said. "I was like, 'Stop it, you're so cute, I care about you.' He's around here somewhere [and] he just keeps walking by me going, 'You're beautiful!'"

In an interview with Cosmopolitan that month, Trainor revealed that she "never really felt sexy with guys before" she started dating Sabara.

"No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it -- every inch," she said. "And that has improved my confidence more than even '[All About That] Bass' did. He's a champion, so we're in heaven."

Trainor revealed in the same interview that she'd been musically inspired by Sabara, penning six songs about him in front of him, including one called "Marry Me," which was eventually released in 2019.

Winter 2017

Trainor told ET that her beau had inspired her to get healthy and into the best shape of her life.

"I work out so hard," she said in November 2017. "I've been working on my health [with] my boyfriend and, yeah, we eat good and we work out, like, every day."

The next month, she shared more about their life together, telling ET of Sabara, "He's changed my entire life."

"He cooks for me and taught me how to cook," she said. "He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise, even mentally. After my second surgery, I went into this dark place and he was like, 'You want to work out?' and I was like, 'No, but OK.' But now I love it. I'm obsessed with it, and I've never felt better."

December 2017

The couple took the next step in their relationship when Sabara popped the question, after asking her parents' permission to do so.

"I SAID YESSSS!!!!" Trainor captioned a video of the sweet moment. "For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy!"

Sabara posted the same video, writing, "Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancée in the world. I love you."

In an interview with ET the next month, Trainor revealed that she and Sabara picked out her engagement ring together.

"It's like, 'Just so you know, this one is my favorite,'" she said. "And he was like, 'But let me have my moment to surprise you.' And he took his time and had his moment."

January 2018

While speaking to ET, Trainor revealed that her relationship was not only personal but also professional.

"My entire family sings on every song and Daryl sings on every song, and my father plays the piano and organs on one song," she said of her album, Treat Myself, which eventually came out in 2020.

"It's really special," she added of the album. "It's obviously me being in love and happy, and reminding myself to choose happiness and love myself."

As for the personal side of her relationship, Trainor said, "I feel like a princess!"

July 2018

One month after Trainor told ET that she was planning a backyard winter wedding, she and Sabara celebrated their second anniversary in Hawaii.

During the trip, Sabara gifted his love a huge new ring.

"For two years now, every single day has gotten even better. I love you forever and always. Happy anniversary @meghantrainor," Sabara captioned his Instagram post, with Trainor adding in hers, "Never been loved this much by anyone. Celebrated our 2 year anniversary in paradise. I love you more than life @darylsabara ..thank you for being mine and for making sure my make up is always blended perfectly."

December 2018

The couple tied the knot on Trainor's 25th birthday in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

"I'm a wifey for lifey! Best birthday ever!!!!!! Thank you for everyone who helped make it happen... I love you forever and always @darylsabara," Trainor wrote alongside her wedding pic.

Sabara, who performed a surprise dance during the wedding reception, shared the same shot, writing, "I have the most beautiful WIFE! Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. I love you forever and always @meghan_trainor."

After their wedding, Trainor told People, "Every day feels like our first date. He treats me like a queen. My life is like a fairy tale." Sabara agreed, telling the outlet, "I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

The pair later enjoyed their honeymoon with their loved ones in French Polynesia.

March 2019

When ET spoke to Trainor three months after she said "I do," the singer gushed over married life, calling it "great."

"He sings backup on every single song I write now. He's in the tracks, the background tracks, and he actually writes songs with me now too. He's learning," she said. "He's like, 'This is my dream,' because he loves music. So, this is a dream come true."

As for when they'd welcome little ones into the mix, Trainor said, "If I could be pregnant right now, I totally would. And if I could pop out two kids right now, I totally would, but I gotta like, tour one more time, and I'm exhausted. I'm like, 'Tour, kid, plus this?' Like, I just won't have time. When I got married, I was like, 'Let's do it!' Like, I got inspired, and I had to reel it in. I had to be like, 'Listen,' so we got a dog. We got another dog!"

October 2020

A year and a half later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

Trainor and Sabara posted the same shot of a sonogram to reveal the happy news, with the former captioning the image, "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

"I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you," Sabara wrote alongside his post.

Later that month, Trainor revealed that her baby on the way was a boy.

November 2020

In an interview with Today Parents, Trainor revealed why she and Sabara weren't having sex during her pregnancy.

"Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can't have sex while our son is in between us," she said. "All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there's a little boy in my belly."

Even so, Trainor said her relationship was thriving, and praised Sabara for how he was taking care of her.

"If I said, 'I want Fritos,' he'd be like, 'Yes, ma'am! Right away!'" she said. "Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends' minds. They're all like, 'How the hell am I going to find a Daryl?' He's so good. He's unbelievable."

February 2021

After opening up about battling gestational diabetes and sharing that her baby boy was breech in the late stages of her pregnancy, Trainor and Sabara welcomed their son, Riley, on Feb. 8.

"This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th!" Trainor wrote on Instagram. "We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

In his post, Sabara revealed that his son was 7lbs 8oz. He wrote to his wife, "You are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world."

Months later, during an appearance on the Today show, Trainor revealed that she had had a "terrifying" birth experience.

"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry. He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'" she said, before revealing that Riley had breathing issues, was rushed to the NICU, and had to have a feeding tube.

"I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part," she said. "But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

June 2022

In an interview with People, Trainor opened up about being a working mom.

"I'm lucky enough that I can work from home and see my baby. It made me really just respect mamas who work even more. I'm lucky that I get to see him," she said. "And I talked to my therapist about it. I was like, 'What is this guilt I have of not being with my kid and anger that I don't get to see him?' And she's like, 'Oh, that's what every mom goes through. It's called being a working mom.' And I was like, 'This is bulls**t.' But it's part of the gig."

As for the advice she has for new moms, Trainor told ET in November 2022, "Just try to be easy on yourself. The mom-guilt can eat you alive. And that almost happened to me, but I worked really hard on forgiveness."

January 2023

Trainor announced her second pregnancy during an appearance on the Today show. She shared a glam announcement pic after the fact, which shows her kissing a sonogram. "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER," she captioned the shot.

During an April appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Trainor revealed her baby on the way was a boy.

"I'm in a house full of boys. I really thought I was having twin girls, but it's a boy," Trainor said on The View. "I live with my two brothers, so it's a house of boys, that's what we're doing."

April 2023

During an episode on her Workin' On It podcast, Trainor opened up about struggles in her sex life.

"I couldn't have sex at all in the first pregnancy. My husband's a big boy," she said. "To the point where I’m like, 'Is it all in?' and he's like, 'Just the tip.' And I'm like, 'I can't do any more.'"

Amid their attempts for baby no. 2, Trainor said she had to "ice herself" after sex with her husband.

"I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex," she shared, after revealing that a doctor diagnosed her with vaginismus, defined by the National Health Service as "the body's automatic reaction to the fear of some or all types of vaginal penetration."

July 2023

The couple announced that they'd welcomed their second child, a son named Barry Bruce, only July 1, the seven-year anniversary of their first date.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!" Trainor wrote. "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

