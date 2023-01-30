Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement

She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama.

And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened the book, there was a photo of a sonogram revealing that Trainor is pregnant with baby no. 2, due this summer.

"It comes with a baby!" Trainor announced, standing up to show off her growing baby bump.

When asked about whether she was having a boy or a girl, Trainor replied, "We know, but we're saving it for TikTok," adding of the Today show, "I love announcing it with you guys, you're the best."

Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are already parents to almost 2-year-old son Riley. They have prepped their little guy to be a big brother, but he doesn't quite understand yet.

"We try to say, 'Baby in mama's belly,' but he just points at his belly and says, 'Baby,'" Trainor said of her son.

The pop star teased her pregnancy news on TikTok over the weekend, posting a video of her friends and family cheering as she wrote, "Telling my family the secret I've been keeping for the past few months."

She teased to her fans, "You'll find out soon."

In the clip, Trainor showed her loved ones watching her with anticipation before the sound goes out as she shares her big news. Trainor then gets hugs and support from her family.

Back in November, Trainor spoke with ET sharing her advice to new moms.

"Just try to be easy on yourself," she said at the time. "The mom guilt can eat you alive. And that almost happened to me, but I worked really hard on forgiveness."

