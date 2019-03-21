All of Hollywood will be showing up for the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and ET Live is offering fans a front-row seat by the awards show’s famous orange carpet!



Anyone who’s anyone is expected to be there, dressed to the nines and ready to get slimed! Among them will be DJ Khaled, the night’s host and nominee for Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Collaboration for “No Brainer” with Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper.



Quavo will also be taking the stage with Takeoff and Offset, the trio that make up Migos. Will Cardi B be tagging along? We’ll just have to wait and see!

Considering Avengers: Infinity War is up for a whopping 10 prizes at the awards show, hopefully some of the MCU gang will be on hand. Everyone from Scarlett Johansson to Chadwick Boseman to Robert Downey Jr. is nominated this year. And we can’t forget Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans — basically all the Chrises in Hollywood!



But the night won’t be entirely dedicated to Marvel superheroes. Jason Momoa, the star of DC’s Aquaman, is also up for Favorite Movie Star.

When it comes to musical acts up for prizes, nearly every genre will be celebrated! Nominees include The Chainsmokers, Imagine Dragons, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Selena Gomez and much more. And that barely covers the big names hoping to take home a blimp this weekend. Take a look at all the nominees right here.



Last month, Khaled spoke with ET about why he’s excited to tackle hosting the fun-filled awards show, citing his 2-year-old son Asahd as a big part of the decision.



"The reason why I wanted to be the host of the Kids' Choice Awards is because I'm a father," Khaled said. "Now, I'm going to be able to host and my son can see me host and be like, 'My daddy's hosting [the] Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.' And not just that, I'm about the young world, the future, the kids. Anything that makes the kids happy, that's what I'm about."

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards air live on the network from Los Angeles on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

