ET News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge on This Week's Big Stories

Which MTV reality stars are returning to The Hills?

And what's the latest celebrity baby news?

If you've been paying attention to the latest pop culture news from ET this week, you totally know the answers. But can you ace our celebrity news quiz? Find out now!

We'll start with an easy one:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaley Cuoco Says Her Heart Is 'Broken' Over 'Big Bang Theory' Ending

Brody Jenner and His Wife in Talks to Join 'The Hills' Reboot

Ben Affleck Casually Dating After Lindsay Shookus Split (Exclusive)

George Clooney Named Forbes' Highest-Paid Actor With $239 Million