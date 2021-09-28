Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner has made this year's EBONY Power 100 List!

The Ebony Power 100 List recognizes individuals who have had a positive impact on the African-American community. Turner is being recognized in the Excellence in Journalism category, alongside Don Lemon, Tamron Hall, W. Kamau Bell, Abby Phillip, Ebro Darden and Cameron Knoblock. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier surprised Turner with the big news on Tuesday.

The Ebony Power 100 List is made up of 11 categories, which aside from Excellence in Journalism, includes Breakthrough Creators, Ceiling Breakers, Community Builders, Entertainment Powerhouses, Game Changers, Innovation Leaders, Music Impact, Next Generation, Social Justice Champions and Special Awards. Notable names include Law Roach, stylist to A-listers like Zendaya and Celine Dion, who's honored in the Breakthrough Creators category. Superstars Tessa Thompson, Andra Day, Anthony Mackie, Regé-Jean Page, Mj Rodriguez and John David Washington are included in the Entertainment Powerhouses category. Poet Amanda Gorman also made the list under the Next Generation category, alongside sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey as well as Zaila Avant-garde, who made history after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

ET recently spoke to Gorman at the Met Gala, where she stunned in a Statue of Liberty-inspired gown. Hear her explain her look in the video below.

