David Beckham told Eva Longoria to stop right now -- after she tried to perform with the Spice Girls during Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party!

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Eva dished about the surprise reunion that saw Posh (Victoria) reuniting with Sporty (Melanie Chisholm), Baby (Emma Bunton), Scary (Mel Brown) and Ginger (Geri Halliwell) onstage during the fashion designer's 50th birthday party.

"First of all, that was so impromptu," Eva said about the moment at her best friend's party. "All the Spice Girls were there and I was onstage with them and they were singing."

Eva Longoria said that David Beckham stopped her from crashing the Spice Girls reunion at Victoria's 50th birthday party. - Getty Images

Eva admitted that she was so caught up in the moment that David had to ask her to leave the stage so that the Spice Girls could have their moment.

'They were like, 'Eva, could you just move? We're trying to get a picture of just the five.' And David's like, 'Get off the stage.'"

She added, "I think I'm the sixth spice. I'm Spicy Spice. It was so much fun."

Fans got a little peek of the moment when David and Victoria each shared a video from inside the party of the ladies singing a few bars of their hit songs, "Stop" and "Mama."

"I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🩵🩷🤍," David captioned the post of the video with all the girls in a line doing their iconic dance moves while singing their hit, "Stop."

While the Spice Girls are in action during the moment, David sings along with the rest of the room.

However, David also put a stop to the hopes that fans would get a reunion anytime soon. In June, the former soccer star spoke to Variety and revealed why there would be no Spice Girls reunion.

"Unfortunately, that’s not happening," David shared. "Victoria was so pleased to see the girls, and it was a massive part of her life, the girls, but obviously, all the girls have got their own things going on. They will do certain things together at certain times. But Victoria's full on with her beauty and fashion businesses. If anyone’s busier than me, it's her."

The Spice Girls reunited in honor of Victoria Beckham's birthday. - Steve Granitz/WireImage

David didn't quash all hope though. He added one little nugget for fans, saying, "There's nothing more that I'd like to see than the girls on stage again, so I'll still work at it, don't worry!"

David insisted that he was "the most excited of anyone" over the birthday party reunion.

"It was an amazing moment," he shared.

