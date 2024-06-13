He might be the world's biggest Spice Girls superfan, but David Beckham doesn't want to give the girl group's followers false hope. In a new interview with Variety, the 49-year-old former soccer star and husband of Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) sets the record straight about a rumored reunion for the British band.

David was responsible for getting the girl group back together at Victoria's 50th birthday bash in April. They even sang a few bars of their hit songs, "Stop" and "Mama," at the soiree. However, Posh won't be reuniting with Sporty (Melanie Chisholm), Baby (Emma Bunton), Scary (Mel Brown) or Ginger (Geri Halliwell) onstage.

"Unfortunately, that’s not happening," David shares. "Victoria was so pleased to see the girls, and it was a massive part of her life, the girls, but obviously, all the girls have got their own things going on. They will do certain things together at certain times. But Victoria's full on with her beauty and fashion businesses. If anyone’s busier than me, it's her."

The Spice Girls in New York City in 1999. - RJ Capak/WireImage

David didn't quash all hope though. He added one little nugget for fans, saying, "There's nothing more that I'd like to see than the girls on stage again, so I'll still work at it, don't worry!"

David insisted that he was "the most excited of anyone" over the birthday party reunion.

"It was an amazing moment," he adds.

In May, David spoke about the mini-Spice Girls reunion at Victoria's party during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying, "I'm their biggest fan. I tend to not tell my wife that. I tend to tell her that I fancied her. But she was a Spice Girl. I love that about her."

The group reunited without Victoria for a United Kingdom tour in 2019. There has been talk of future reunions over the years, though nothing has been confirmed. Their last performance together as a group of five took place at the Olympic closing ceremonies in London in 2012.

In January, Mel B, who is known for spilling the beans on the Spice Girls, spoke about a potential reunion for the group's 30th anniversary while on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I'm such a blabbermouth. I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I'm not meant to announce," Mel B admitted. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together -- all five of us. And by me just saying that I'm probably going to get into trouble again."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: