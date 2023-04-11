Eat, drink and be chic! Event expert Olivia Muniak is all about the details. The Supper Club founder recently launched OM Collection, a homeware collaboration with Style Union Home, designed for everything from cooking at home to hosting a dinner party.

"When I launched Supper Club in 2019, the concept was always to create ways for people to come together and to encourage conversations. … Designing a tableware collection was a natural extension," she tells ET.

To get the party started, Muniak recommends sending out a virtual Evite to all the invitees.

"Using the platform is so easy. I enjoy designing invitations for a personal feel, guests get all the information they need instantly, and it’s saved to their calendar," the chef explains.

"The other thing about invitations is that they set a mood. Guests know what to expect and feel more comfortable. As the host, it’s easy to track who’s coming, another planning benefit. I also think letting guests know the dress code helps everyone feel more comfortable. I try to do that," she notes.

After setting the tone for the evening, it’s time to set the table. Beyond displaying Muniak’s handmade, ceramic bowls, pitchers, napkin stands, placemats, aperitivo sets and more, she says there are a few touches you can incorporate.

"Adding lots of candlelight, whether dining indoor or al fresco, also creates a magical vibe," the designer says.

"There should always be something fresh on the table. For intimate dinners, a few small bud vases is all you need. If you want to go for a more abundant arrangement, keep the height low so people can see each other. It encourages easy conversation," she continues.

And if you want to go the extra mile: "Designing a menu or place card, yes, even for a small group, makes the occasion feel special. … For more celebratory events, I love a theme. Don’t be afraid to lean in with colors, textures and unique decor items, especially personal things with special meaning to you."

As for food and drinks, the designer likes to ensure everyone leaves feeling full and happy.

"Serve a Bianco Negroni or Negroni Sbaliagto in spring and summer, a Spiced Pear Margarita in the fall, or a Black Walnut Manhattan come winter. … If it’s just cocktails, I like to go for heartier appetizers like cheese and charcuterie, room temperature vegetables and grain salads," she shares.

"If hosting guests for dinner, appetizers should be light. Try olives, marcona almonds and chunks of parmigiano reggiano cheese. … I want guests to feel satiated in every sense of the word. Food as good as the conversation and memories as tasty as the dessert," the event producer adds.

