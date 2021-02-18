Everlane Launches Sustainable Loungewear Collection
When it comes to timeless and affordable basics, few compare to the ranks of Everlane. The direct-to-consumer fashion brand has made waves with its basic T-shirts, classic jeans, everyday shoes and more. With a focus on sustainability, Everlane brought the world recycled outerwear and cashmere knits, among other wardrobe staples. And now, the brand is bringing this focus to your loungewear with its new collection, Track.
Everlane's sustainable loungewear collection is one that you'll want to wear all year long -- and not just because its pieces are ultra-comfortable. Styles in the Track collection are made with 100% certified organic cotton and have standout topstitching and brushed lining -- which means your sweats will feel like luxury (without the high price point, of course).
Ranging from $48 to $60, the collection -- which includes items like joggers and crewneck sweatshirts as well as half-zip pullovers and a cotton dress -- are "made for the track ahead," according to Everlane's website. In other words, wearing anything but sweats feels like a foreign concept, but until that idea becomes a regular thought once again, Everlane's Track collection will help you get there.
Scroll down to shop all the pieces from the Everlane Track collection below.
