What appeared to be bad blood between Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie was seemingly exposed on Sunday at the Golden Globes, becoming the controversy nobody saw coming.

It all started when Metz's interview on the official Golden Globes pre-show on Facebook Live was coming to a close, and the 38-year-old This Is Us star didn't seem to realize that her mic was still on. Hosts AJ Gibson and Missi Pyle attempted to segue into their next red carpet interview with Brie, and when Gibson asked Metz, "Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?," Metz replied, "Do I."

"Well, I hear she's on the other end of the carpet," Gibson followed up, which Metz replied to with a simple, "Oh."

But the controversy erupted after Metz's seemingly off-camera comments were heard, with some believing Metz called 36-year-old Brie a "b**ch" though the audio cuts off.

"I'm like, 'Do I,'" Metz told the hosts. "She's such a b-----"

Here’s the Chrissy Metz calling Allison Brie a “b” at #GoldenGlobes2019pic.twitter.com/Wwl25s3DMR — Will C (@wheelsee) January 7, 2019

Metz has since vehemently denied she called Brie a b**ch. The two appeared friendly as recently as last January when they both attended the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and took a moment to chat and pose together on the red carpet.

"It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!" Metz tweeted. "I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart."

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

“I’m so distraught and upset,” she also later told People about the controversy. “I don’t speak about anyone like that, I don’t speak like that. I love Alison, I follow her. … When I was walking up they said, ‘Do you know Alison,’ and I said, ‘Oh boy, do I.’ I love her.”

Meanwhile, Brie was asked about Metz's supposed slam by a Vanity Fair reporter on Sunday and the GLOW star appeared confused by the entire situation.

“But why?” Brie reportedly said. “I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.”

Just asked Alison Brie about this. She had not heard about Metz’s comments and seemed very confused by the entire matter. “But why?,” she asked. “I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.” https://t.co/B7zmEB009s — Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) January 7, 2019

And now, Metz is getting backup from Gibson. The host says Metz was, in fact, complimenting Brie, calling her a "babe."

“While interviewing Chrissy during the HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE pre-show and as our conversation came to its natural conclusion, we were told to wrap and toss over to our co-hosts on another portion of the carpet, who were on standby with Alison Brie,” Gibson said in a statement to People. “I jokingly asked Chrissy if she knew who Alison was, as a way to transition into the ‘toss’ and she played along. She then referred to Alison as a ‘babe’ and the fun exchange ended.”

The controversy has even prompted Metz's rep to comment.

"Chrissy has nothing but admiration and respect for Alison and, frankly, every fellow actor who must wade through this much-too-common attempt to create a feud among colleagues," her rep, Cheryl McLean, told USA Today in a statement. "This 'story' is a complete fabrication and deserves no further momentum."

It appears to be all good now between Metz and Brie. Brie recently shared a picture of the two together at the SAG Awards last year on her Instagram Story, writing, "Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!! Rumors can't keep us down!"

And Metz says the two have already cleared the air through text.

“It’s unfortunate people want to say stuff that they don’t know is true or not," she told Us Weekly. "Alison and I obviously are friends. She knows that I would never say something like that.”

“It’s kind of terrible. So I’m glad that … I mean, I know the truth,” she added. “If you actually listen to the video, I don’t say anything. It’s actually not me speaking about that, so it’s unfortunate.”

ET spoke to Brie at Sunday's Golden Globes, where she talked about her stunning Vera Wang look, which she called her "favorite thing" she's ever worn. Watch the video below for more:

