Everything You Need for the Coziest College Dorm Bed on Campus — Mattress Toppers, Sheets, Comforters & More
Between early morning classes and late night adventures with your new friends, sleep is a precious commodity for college students. Every minute of quality shut-eye counts, which is why making your dorm bed as cozy as possible is a worthy investment.
While dorm beds are notoriously uncomfortable, you can still have an incredible night's sleep by pairing some new bedding essentials with a cushy mattress topper. From thinner down alternatives or gel toppers to thickly cushioned memory foam, there are so many ways to transform your sad dorm bed into a luxe sleeping oasis. Add some ultra-soft sheets, plush pillows and a snuggle-worthy duvet in the mix, and you'll have the coziest bed on campus!
So whether you’re hyped to head back to school, dreading dealing with that ancient dorm room mattress or gearing up for another semester of remote classes and want to craft your sleeping sanctuary, the Goldilocks of mattress toppers — plus the perfect combination of sheets, duvets and pillows — is out there for you.
Below, shop some of our top picks for mattress toppers and other sleep essentials for Back to School 2023!
Best Mattress Toppers for Back to School
This mattress topper is infused with lavender to help you get a relaxing night’s sleep. It’s also designed with five textured zones to help relieve the body’s pressure points and improve the breathability of the topper.
Upgrade your comfort instantly with this memory foam topper featuring Tempur material that adapts to your shape, reduces motion transfer, and relieves pressure points. The breathable, easy-fit cover is hypoallergenic and machine washable, while the topper comes with a 10-year limited warranty for worry-free sleep.
This micro-gel mattress topper is extremely soft and has a built-in waterproof layer at the bottom to protect your mattress without all that awkward crinkling.
Experience personalized comfort with this gel-infused memory foam mattress topper that conform to your curves for a cozy sleep. Whether you pair it with a mattress topper cover or order it alone, this CertiPUR certified topper revitalizes your mattress, extends its lifespan, and guarantees high-quality rest.
If you’re moving into a dorm that restricts foam toppers due to fire hazard, this Cotton Pillow topper is a great and plush alternative. This topper is also machine washable.
The Subrtex mattress topper is gel infused to provide a cooler nighttime experience for those who run hot. It also has a removable and washable cover to help you keep your sleeping space as clean as possible.
Best Pillows and Sheet Sets for Back to School
A delicate blue and white pattern pops on this soft woven 100% cotton sheet set. For a limited time you can save $20 on this bundle that includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and matching pillowcase.
The traditional plaid print will always be in style. These 200-thread count sheets are made from 100% cotton.
With over 228,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these plush bounce-back pillows are designed to keep you cool at night and are an affordable dorm room essential.
Much like their duvets, Brooklinen’s down pillows come in three different constructions so you can select the firmness level that feels best for you.
The Classic Pillowcase from Brooklinen is crafted out of the same material as their percale sheets, which are breathable and soft with a 270 thread count and an envelope closure to keep your pillow secured inside.
This silk pillowcase is cool to the touch and gentle on the hair and face for an all-around soothing and rejuvenating sleep experience.
Best Blankets, Comforters and Bedding Sets for Back to School
Going for a more minimalistic look in your dorm? The personalized olive, white and block-style letters give a modern look for those that prefer simplicity.
Your favorite teen can engulf themselves in this weighted blanket, so it feels like they're receiving a massive hug.
A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during late night study sessions.
When you want to lounge, but you're not feeling the bed, try out an oversized bean bag couch. You can even drag it to different rooms in the dorm as needed.
Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a comforter and two matching shams.
This down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter’s down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400 thread count shell.
Prepare for the upcoming school year with the all-you-need Amazon Basics bedding set, featuring all the essentials for a comfortable bed. Included in this set are a fitted sheet, flat sheet, cozy comforter, two queen pillows, and two stylish pillow shams, ensuring you have everything you need for a restful sleep.
The Breeze comforter from Buffy is filled with 100% eucalyptus fiber packed in a eucalyptus fiber shell that is naturally resistant to dust and mold. Perfect for those living in hot and humid climates who still want to cozy up under a comfortable duvet, the eucalyptus filling is naturally breathable and doesn’t trap heat the way polyester and down comforters do.
This wrinkle-free sateen weave duvet cover is made with ultra-soft supima cotton and boasts a thread count of 450. This cover will stay wrinkle-free up to 50 washes, so your bedding can look sleek and put-together regardless of whether or not you slept in late.
Ettitude’s signature sateen weave duvet cover is crafted with their exclusive CleanBamboo™ fabric, which is made with 100% organic bamboo. Perfect for anyone who runs hot and finds themselves kicking off the blankets in the night, this breathable cover is woven to be extra cooling.
This extra-soft duvet cover comes in 24 beautiful color options. You'll also get two matching pillow shams with your purchase. Right now you can take 40% off the original price.
