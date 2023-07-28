Between early morning classes and late night adventures with your new friends, sleep is a precious commodity for college students. Every minute of quality shut-eye counts, which is why making your dorm bed as cozy as possible is a worthy investment.

While dorm beds are notoriously uncomfortable, you can still have an incredible night's sleep by pairing some new bedding essentials with a cushy mattress topper. From thinner down alternatives or gel toppers to thickly cushioned memory foam, there are so many ways to transform your sad dorm bed into a luxe sleeping oasis. Add some ultra-soft sheets, plush pillows and a snuggle-worthy duvet in the mix, and you'll have the coziest bed on campus!

So whether you’re hyped to head back to school, dreading dealing with that ancient dorm room mattress or gearing up for another semester of remote classes and want to craft your sleeping sanctuary, the Goldilocks of mattress toppers — plus the perfect combination of sheets, duvets and pillows — is out there for you.

Below, shop some of our top picks for mattress toppers and other sleep essentials for Back to School 2023!

Best Mattress Toppers for Back to School

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud 2-Inch Mattress Topper Amazon Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud 2-Inch Mattress Topper Upgrade your comfort instantly with this memory foam topper featuring Tempur material that adapts to your shape, reduces motion transfer, and relieves pressure points. The breathable, easy-fit cover is hypoallergenic and machine washable, while the topper comes with a 10-year limited warranty for worry-free sleep. $199 $148 Shop Now

Best Pillows and Sheet Sets for Back to School

PB Teen Jaipur Sheet Set PB Teen PB Teen Jaipur Sheet Set A delicate blue and white pattern pops on this soft woven 100% cotton sheet set. For a limited time you can save $20 on this bundle that includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and matching pillowcase. $89 $69 Shop Now

Brooklinen Down Pillow Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Pillow Much like their duvets, Brooklinen’s down pillows come in three different constructions so you can select the firmness level that feels best for you. $109 $98 Shop Now

Classic Pillowcases Brooklinen Classic Pillowcases The Classic Pillowcase from Brooklinen is crafted out of the same material as their percale sheets, which are breathable and soft with a 270 thread count and an envelope closure to keep your pillow secured inside.

$49 $44 Shop Now

Best Blankets, Comforters and Bedding Sets for Back to School

Brooklinen Down Comforter Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Comforter This down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter’s down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400 thread count shell. $189 $170 Shop Now

The Buffy Breeze Comforter Buffy The Buffy Breeze Comforter The Breeze comforter from Buffy is filled with 100% eucalyptus fiber packed in a eucalyptus fiber shell that is naturally resistant to dust and mold. Perfect for those living in hot and humid climates who still want to cozy up under a comfortable duvet, the eucalyptus filling is naturally breathable and doesn’t trap heat the way polyester and down comforters do. $175 $149 Shop Now

Ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover Ettitude Ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover Ettitude’s signature sateen weave duvet cover is crafted with their exclusive CleanBamboo™ fabric, which is made with 100% organic bamboo. Perfect for anyone who runs hot and finds themselves kicking off the blankets in the night, this breathable cover is woven to be extra cooling. $194 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is Up to 25% Off Right Now

18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

The 25 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Shop Walmart for the Best Back-to-School Deals

Save Up to 60% on Sneakers and Clothing at Nike's Back to School Sale

Lenovo Back-to-School Sale: Save Up to 75% On Laptops

Save Up to 40% on Parachute Bedding for Back-to-School Season

The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon to Shop Now

Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Deals

Everything You Need for Heading Back to School

The Best Back-To-School Clothes to Shop for Students of All Ages