Bible -- nobody does Christmas quite like the Kardashians. And while TV's most famous family has basically become the gold standard for all things extravagant, they manage to reach new levels of luxury during the holidays -- and our Christmas decorating inspo boards are all the better for it.

From towering Christmas trees and oversized ornaments to endless rows of garland, boxy wrapped gifts, cozy decor accents, draping golden Christmas lights and a number of other fun holiday additions -- including the occasional Santa, snowman and even polar bear statue -- the "KarJenner" clan proves that there really is no place like home for the holidays.

While you might not have a decorating budget that levels that of the Kardashians (Does anyone?), you can still take some home design inspiration from them for the holidays -- and mirror the Christmas decorating techniques of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and Kylie, all on a budget.

To help you achieve Kardashian levels of holiday decorating excellence, the ET Style team has scoured the internet in search of the best decor items that totally match the family's design aesthetic -- and are available at budget-friendly prices from top retailers like Amazon, Macy's, Wayfair, Walmart and more.

Ahead, shop everything you need to decorate like a Kardashian this Christmas. Looking for more holiday decorating ideas from your favorite reality TV stars? Shop cozy decor from Joanna Gaines' 2021 Magnolia Holiday Collection, plus check out the holiday decor must-havesReal Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards swears by.

Big Trees

The bigger the tree, the better -- at least in the Kardashian households.

Cozy Decor Accents

Whether it's snowmen statues or life-size nutcrackers and polar bears, you'll find just about every festive character in the homes of the Kardashian sisters throughout the holidays.

Golden Lights

Warm, golden lights might be a pretty common holiday decoration -- but the Kardashian-Jenner clan manages to perfect even their Christmas light game during the holiday season. Take a cue from Kendall Jenner's holiday home style with these stringy, sparkly lights that can easily brighten up your Christmas tree, mantle, fireplace or any other corner of your house.

Oversized Ornaments

Dress up your Christmas tree with some bulky bulbs and oversized ornaments this holiday season. These accessories (which are practically essentials on Kris and Kylie Jenner's Christmas trees) will liven up any tree with the most festive touch.

