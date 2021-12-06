Lifestyle

Everything You Need to Decorate Your Home Like a Kardashian This Christmas

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
09:36

Watch the Kardashian Kids Call Out North and Psalm West for Elf …

03:28

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…

03:17

Kanye West Makes Peace Offering to Drake After Longtime Feud

03:44

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West’s 6th Birthday With Heartfe…

03:17

AMAs: Watch New Kids on the Block and New Edition's History-Maki…

03:25

Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …

12:26

‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…

04:26

Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss

01:09

‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …

02:44

Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …

17:12

'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…

01:59

Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…

02:37

Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…

02:36

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…

01:39

'Diana, The Musical' Cast on Which Royals They Think Will Watch …

06:53

‘Hawkeye’: Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton Joke About Being ‘Sword …

02:04

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Call it Quits After 2 Years Toge…

01:42

David Duchovny Reacts to Getting Eddie Vedder’s Musical Stamp of…

03:07

Adele on Why She Refuses to Make TikTok Music

Bible -- nobody does Christmas quite like the Kardashians. And while TV's most famous family has basically become the gold standard for all things extravagant, they manage to reach new levels of luxury during the holidays -- and our Christmas decorating inspo boards are all the better for it.

From towering Christmas trees and oversized ornaments to endless rows of garland, boxy wrapped gifts, cozy decor accents, draping golden Christmas lights and a number of other fun holiday additions -- including the occasional Santa, snowman and even polar bear statue -- the "KarJenner" clan proves that there really is no place like home for the holidays.

While you might not have a decorating budget that levels that of the Kardashians (Does anyone?), you can still take some home design inspiration from them for the holidays -- and mirror the Christmas decorating techniques of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and Kylie, all on a budget.

To help you achieve Kardashian levels of holiday decorating excellence, the ET Style team has scoured the internet in search of the best decor items that totally match the family's design aesthetic -- and are available at budget-friendly prices from top retailers like Amazon, Macy's, Wayfair, Walmart and more.

Ahead, shop everything you need to decorate like a Kardashian this Christmas. Looking for more holiday decorating ideas from your favorite reality TV stars? Shop cozy decor from Joanna Gaines' 2021 Magnolia Holiday Collection, plus check out the holiday decor must-havesReal Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards swears by.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Big Trees

The bigger the tree, the better -- at least in the Kardashian households. 

12-foot Downswept Douglas Fir Tree with Clear Lights
12-foot Downswept Douglas Fir Tree with Clear Lights
Overstock
12-foot Downswept Douglas Fir Tree with Clear Lights
$1,514$1,438 AT OVERSTOCK
Best Products Artificial Snow Flocked Slim Skinny Christmas Tree
Best Products Artificial Snow Flocked Slim Skinny Christmas Tree
Amazon
Best Products Artificial Snow Flocked Slim Skinny Christmas Tree
$380 AT AMAZON
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Full-Bodied & Hinged TreeDunhill
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Full-Bodied & Hinged TreeDunhill
Macy's
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Full-Bodied & Hinged TreeDunhill
$1,806$632 AT MACY'S

Cozy Decor Accents

Whether it's snowmen statues or life-size nutcrackers and polar bears, you'll find just about every festive character in the homes of the Kardashian sisters throughout the holidays. 

National Tree Company Polar Bear With Wreath
National Tree Company Polar Bear With Wreath
Macy's
National Tree Company Polar Bear With Wreath
$128$90 AT MACY'S
Home Accents Holiday 8 ft. Giant Nutcracker
Home Accents Holiday 8 ft. Giant Nutcracker
Home Depot
Home Accents Holiday 8 ft. Giant Nutcracker
$249 AT HOME DEPOT
Outdoor Light Up LED Snowman
Outdoor Light Up LED Snowman
Pottery Barn
Outdoor Light Up LED Snowman
$329 AT POTTERY BARN

Golden Lights

Warm, golden lights might be a pretty common holiday decoration -- but the Kardashian-Jenner clan manages to perfect even their Christmas light game during the holiday season. Take a cue from Kendall Jenner's holiday home style with these stringy, sparkly lights that can easily brighten up your Christmas tree, mantle, fireplace or any other corner of your house.

JH Specialties Lumabase Electric Firecracker Light
JH Specialties Lumabase Electric Firecracker Light
Macy's
JH Specialties Lumabase Electric Firecracker Light
$64$45 AT MACY'S
The Holiday Aisle Mini 150 Icicle Lights
The Holiday Aisle Mini 150 Icicle Lights
Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle Mini 150 Icicle Lights
$37$29 AT WAYFAIR
Aolantai 3D Acrylic Fairy Lights
Aolantai 3D Acrylic Fairy Lights
Amazon
Aolantai 3D Acrylic Fairy Lights
$18 AT AMAZON

Oversized Ornaments 

Dress up your Christmas tree with some bulky bulbs and oversized ornaments this holiday season. These accessories (which are practically essentials on Kris and Kylie Jenner's Christmas trees) will liven up any tree with the most festive touch. 

Antique Mercury Ornaments
Antique Mercury Ornaments
Pottery Barn
Antique Mercury Ornaments
$39$19 AT POTTERY BARN
Wayfair Basics Ball Ornament
Ball Ornament
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Ball Ornament
$30$15 AT BIRCH LANE
Wondershop 3ct Large Christmas Ornament Set
Wondershop 3ct Large Christmas Ornament Set
Target
Wondershop 3ct Large Christmas Ornament Set
$10 AT TARGET
LED Large Christmas Ornament
LED Large Christmas Ornament
Amazon
LED Large Christmas Ornament
$15 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Posts Video of Her Kids Helping 'Sick' Elf on the Shelf

The Best Holiday Home Decor to Shop Now

Sur La Table Holiday Sale: Save Up to 55% on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens

Kyle Richards Shares Her Holiday Decor Must-Haves from Amazon

Shop Cozy Decor From Joanna Gaines' 2021 Magnolia Holiday Collection