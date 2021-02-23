Everything You Need to Watch the Golden Globes in Style
The 2021 awards season will officially kick off this Sunday with the Golden Globes. If you're planning on having a viewing with your household or virtually watching the awards show with friends and family over video conferencing, we've gathered the staples you need for the celebration at home.
Even though there won't be an in-person ceremony or red carpet this year, it doesn't mean we still can't get glamorous for the occasion. For the star-studded affair, we recommend getting a bottle of champagne (or two), popcorn and a chic loungewear look to watch the awards show in style.
The Golden Globes will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in New York City and Beverly Hills with appearances by celebrity presenters in-person and by nominees virtually. The live show will air on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. You can live stream the show on several platforms, too, including fuboTV, Sling, Hulu and AT&T TV.
Ahead, shop everything you need for a Golden Globes viewing, along with details on how to watch nominated films.
Watch Golden Globe-Nominated Films:
RELATED CONTENT:
Golden Globes 2021: How to Watch, Date, Nominations, Hosts and More
All of the Celebrities Appearing as 2021 Golden Globe Presenters
2021 Golden Globes Predictions: Who Will Win
2021 Awards Season: Updates on Oscars, Golden Globes and More
Related Gallery