Everything You Need to Watch the Golden Globes in Style

The 2021 awards season will officially kick off this Sunday with the Golden Globes. If you're planning on having a viewing with your household or virtually watching the awards show with friends and family over video conferencing, we've gathered the staples you need for the celebration at home.

Even though there won't be an in-person ceremony or red carpet this year, it doesn't mean we still can't get glamorous for the occasion. For the star-studded affair, we recommend getting a bottle of champagne (or two), popcorn and a chic loungewear look to watch the awards show in style.

The Golden Globes will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in New York City and Beverly Hills with appearances by celebrity presenters in-person and by nominees virtually. The live show will air on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. You can live stream the show on several platforms, too, including fuboTV, Sling, Hulu and AT&T TV.

Ahead, shop everything you need for a Golden Globes viewing, along with details on how to watch nominated films.

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery Pop a bottle of bubbly while watching the show with Drizly. The online alcohol delivery service lets you choose your favorite champagne, prosecco or whatever you want! All you need to do is enter your address, order and it'll be delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. Drizly also offers beer, wine and liquor. Order Now

Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker Amazon Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker This bestselling, compact Dash popcorn maker delivers a fresh, hot batch in minutes. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Eloquii Open Front Rib Duster & Flare Leg Pull On Pant Eloquii Eloquii Open Front Rib Duster & Flare Leg Pull On Pant Stay comfy and stylish in a fashion-forward loungewear look. We love this ribbed lilac Eloquii set, featuring a duster top and matching flare pant with lettuce edge hem. Make sure to use their promo code to get a discount. Currently use the code WOW to get 40% off. $48 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now $48 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set Nordstrom Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set Serve up a restaurant-quality charcuterie spread on this elegant wooden cheese board. It also comes with two knives and a slicer. It's currently 40% off! $36 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Novogratz Helix Bar Cart Wayfair Novogratz Helix Bar Cart This is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a chic bar cart. This trendy gold-finish design is on sale. $72 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Watch Golden Globe-Nominated Films:

'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' Hulu 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' Best Actress nominee Andra Day stars as the legendary jazz singer in the Lee Daniels-directed film. 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' centers on Holiday becoming a target of the government in the '40s, in an effort to racialize the war on drugs. Watch on Hulu

'Nomadland' Searchlight Pictures 'Nomadland' Starring Best Actress nominee Frances McDormand, 'Nomadland' follows a woman who embarks on a nomadic journey through the American West. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, who made history as the first female director of Asian descent to be nominated in the Best Director category. Watch on Hulu

'One Night in Miami' Amazon Studios 'One Night in Miami' Regina King's 'One Night in Miami' is nominated for three awards, including Best Director for King. The film is a fictional account of one night in the '60s with cultural icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown. Watch on Prime Video

'Sound of Metal' Amazon Studios 'Sound of Metal' Starring Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed, 'Sound of Metal' tells the story of a metal drummer who starts to lose his hearing. Watch on Prime Video

'Hamilton' Disney+ 'Hamilton' The filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical sensation, 'Hamilton,' is nominated for two awards: Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Miranda. Watch on Disney+

'Soul' Pixar 'Soul' The heartwarming Pixar movie, starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated. Watch on Disney+

