Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are about to have a not-so-happy reunion. The original Jersey Shore stars and exes are officially having to share space again and fans are getting a sneak peek in the newly released trailer for season 7 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

According to the tagline, this season will see the entire cast reuniting under one roof "for the first time ever."

"I think we've all known for quite some time that Ron might be coming back," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino says in the clip.

"Hell no!" Sammi replies.

Once Ronnie is back in the fold, Sammi is spotted asking, "Am I living a Twilight Zone?!"

Fans of the original iteration of the hit reality series will remember the pair's on-and-off relationship and toxic spats. While they tried to make it work after Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012, they confirmed that they split for good in August 2014. Ronnie has since had a few relationships of his own, and welcomed daughter Ariana Sky, now 5, with ex Jen Harley in 2018. Sammi has moved on as well and has been dating her boyfriend, Justin May since November 2021.

Though there was certainly some tension in the clip, Sammi previously opened up to ET about preparing to reunite with her ex for the show.

"I knew if I was gonna do the show again that he would eventually be there, or there would be a situation where Ron and O would have to work together," Sammi told ET back in August 2023. "He's a part of the family like everybody else, so I look at it more like he's a coworker and I'm working with him, and he's just some guy I dated in my 20s."

As for what she took away from her tumultuous relationship with Ronnie, Sammi previously said, "I learned a lot from that relationship. I think to not waste time on the wrong people, 'cause all we have left is time. and it's like, you don't want to waste years on the wrong person, and always have self-respect."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

