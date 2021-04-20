Extreme Sisters' Brittany and Briana, double up on everything, so it's no surprise that these twins had a double wedding as they married their twin husbands. The show, which premieres this Sunday, will follow five of the "most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships" between five sets of sisters, including Brittany and Briana. The TLC stars talked to ET about their wedding ceremony and what it's been like living all together with their new spouses.

"We had already been featured on TLC's Our Twin Wedding when we had our double wedding with Josh and Jeremy. So, we were already kind of known, and we had the opportunity to be on this new show that kind of explores what happened after the wedding," Briana shared.

Not only did these sisters get married at the same time, they also wound up pregnant at the same time too.



"Little did we know that shortly after our double wedding, we would become pregnant at the same time," Briana added. "Both couples were expecting a baby, and so this show kind of allows us to share that story with the world."

Brittany and Josh's 5-month-old, Jett, and Briana and Jeremy's nearly 1-month-old, Jax, are considered quaternary multiples, which means they are full genetic siblings from identical twin parents.

For these couples who all live under one roof, it's more of a family unit than two separate families sharing a home.

"I feel like I'm Jett's parent. And I think he feels the same way about Jax," Jeremy said. "We all live together and we are raising the kids together. It feels like one family unit, not two separate couples with their own babies. It's the four of us with our two babies."

While they have moved into a large home to accommodate their growing families, Brittany told ET that privacy is still an issue for them.

"We just moved into this great big home. It's incredibly spacious, but all the space in the world hasn't taken away from the fact that we have to deal with these privacy issues," Brittany said.

What's more, Briana notes that the sisters, who like looking as identical as possible, sometimes have trouble finding their clothes in their new home. "Right now, the issue is really the bedrooms and closets that have been a huge issue in this house," she said. "'We want to wear this today?' Yeah! 'OK, where's the other pair?'"

To see how these super-close sisters make it work, watch Extreme Sisters when it premieres Sunday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

