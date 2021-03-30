TLC's new series, Extreme Sisters, takes sibling bonding to a whole new level. On the network's latest reality show, Extreme Sisters will follow five of the "most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships" between sisters, Anna and Lucy, Brooke and Baylee, Brittany and Briana, Christina and Jessica, and Patrix and Patricia.

"Some sister bonds are closer than others, but these siblings take their obsession to the extreme. From eating the same foods, to sleeping in the same bed and even sharing a boyfriend, some of these sister fascinations are sure to make you think twice about how close sisters can really be," the press release states.

In the exclusive trailer for the series, we see these sisters do exactly that, with sisters Anna and Lucy seeing themselves as one in the same.

"We just see ourselves as one person," the sisters share.

TLC

And while some of the sisterly activities seem extreme -- Brooke and Baylee reveal that they share underwear! -- Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, calls the relationships between these siblings "raw" and "honest."

“In Extreme Sisters, we will introduce sets of inseparable sisters whose bonds are raw, honest and perhaps a little unconventional. Their sibling kinship brings the meaning of sisterhood to a whole other level," Lee said of the series.

While these sisters are confident in their closer-than-ever bonds, the show will take a look at what happens when the opinions of society, their family, friends and partners come into play and if their sisterly connection is strong enough to withstand the pressure.

Extreme Sisters premieres Sunday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT

Inside TLC’s New Reality Show About Dating a Mama’s Boy!

Aubrey O'Day Wants to Be on a Celebrity Edition of TLC's '90 Day Fiance' (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Reported Feud Gets TLC Special

Inside TLC’s ‘Find Love Live’ Quarantine Speed Dating Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery