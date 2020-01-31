The Fast & Furious franchise is back with its ninth installment! On Friday, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for the new movie, dubbed F9, during an hour-long celebration, which also featured musical performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris.

F9: The Fast Saga sees Vin Diesel returning as Dominic Toretto, along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel as longtime members of his family. Oh, and Han (Sung Kang), who died all the way back in Tokyo Drift, is somehow alive?!?

"No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past," Dom narrates over the preview. "And mine just caught up to me."

His past, as it were, manifests in the master thief, assassin and high-performance driver played by John Cena. Who is he? "Jakob is..." Rodriguez's Letty dramatically reveals in the trailer, "Dom's brother."

Watch the trailer below

Charlize Theron, who swapped out her bleach blonde dreads for a dirty blonde bowl cut, and Helen Mirren also return as Cipher and Magdalene Shaw, respectively. If that weren't enough, Cardi has a cameo in this, too.

Directed by Justin Lin (Tokyo Drift, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6), the penultimate film in the long-running franchise picks up after the events of The Fate of the Furious and the spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. (The final film, unofficially known as F10, is expected to bring the epic saga to a close in 2021.)

The full trailer for F9 comes days after Universal released a minute-long teaser with a seemingly retired Dom embracing life as a father. "Things changed now that I’m a father. I can’t live my life a quarter mile at a time," Dom says as he looks over his son, Brian, and wife, Letty (Rodriguez).

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

F9: The Fast Saga races into theaters on May 22, 2020.

