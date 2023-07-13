Universal Studios Hollywood is doubling down on the Fast & Furious saga. The park says it will soon begin construction on a roller coaster themed to the $7 billion franchise.

Following the addition of Fast & Furious - Supercharged, a 3-D experience on the Studio Tour, in 2015, a "state-of-the-art ride system" uniquely designed to engulf riders within the ongoing adventures of Dom Toretto and company will debut in the coming years, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

While there’s currently no premiere date, Universal Studios Hollywood also tells fans to expect an attraction with "innovative and technological achievements never previously employed" at the Los Angeles-area theme park, boasting the "decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster" from Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Long-rumored to be in the works, official confirmation of the untitled thrill ride comes amid construction of Universal Orlando Resort’s fourth resort, Universal’s Epic Universe, as well as development of a kids-focused park in Frisco, Texas. The announcement doesn’t include specific details of its location on USH’s park map, but plenty of online chatter has pointed to the proximity of the Upper Lot’s recently-closed Animal Actors stunt show as an educated guess for its future home.

Within the last year, Universal Studios Hollywood has introduced multiple IP-based attractions, from permanent installations like Super Nintendo World and Nope’s Jupiter Claim set, to standard additions for Halloween Horror Nights, including the just announced Stranger Things haunt where guests will come face-to-face with Vecna in the Upside Down. Upon its completion, the Fast & Furious coaster will, by all accounts, be the only pop culture franchise at the park represented by two separate attractions.

For now, it’s anyone's guess whether the ride will debut before, after or coincide with the saga’s 11th installment that’s slated to hit theaters in 2025 (the same year Universal’s new Florida park is expected to open its turnstiles). Vin Diesel announced the release date of Fast X Part 2 on June 12, sharing a photo of himself with the saga's latest antagonist, Jason Momoa.

"April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away," Diesel captioned the pic. "I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World’s Saga. Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won’t forget."

ET spoke with Diesel at the block party for Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach project in Los Angeles in May 2023, where he reacted to the Luke Hobbs post-credits scene, which teased Dwayne Johnson's return and indicated Hobbs is now in Momoa's crosshairs.

"We have such a great cast," Diesel shared. "We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work."

"That's all actors really want, is to feel as though they're supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever," he added, "and you see that in this franchise."

