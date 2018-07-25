Faye Dunaway Stars in New Gucci Campaign -- See the Pics!

Gucci has tapped Faye Dunaway as the face of its new campaign for the Italian house's signature Sylvie bag.

The Academy Award winner, 77, stars as a famed star and mother who lives the life of luxury in Los Angeles with her daughter, played by French musician, actress and model Soko. The ads' images and mini movie follow the two shopping on Rodeo Drive, lounging poolside and playing tennis -- decked out in Gucci, of course -- against the sunny backdrop of the Hollywood Hills. At the end, Dunaway gifts Soko the classic, timeless Sylvie carryall.

The legendary actress is best known for her roles in iconic films such as Bonnie and Clyde, Chinatown, Network and Mommie Dearest.

Gucci has been lauded for its inclusive, diverse casting in campaigns and shows alike. Veteran actress Vanessa Redgrave, who was 79 at the time, starred in the brand's cruise campaign in 2016.

Peek the dreamy campaign ahead.

Petra Collins/Courtesy of Gucci

