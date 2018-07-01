Felicity Jones Marries Boyfriend Charles Guard In Secret Wedding

Felicity Jones is officially off the market!

The 34-year-old British actress married her boyfriend of three years, director Charles Guard, on Saturday, her rep confirms to ET. The ceremony took place at Sudeley Castle, a sprawling structure near Winchcombe, Gloucestershire in England.

The couple, who are known for keeping their relationship out of the public eye, got engaged in May of 2017, after two years of dating. Guard is best known for the 2009 horror film The Uninvited, which he co-directed with his brother, Thomas Guard.

Prior to Guard, Jones was with sculptor named Ed Fornieles for ten years. They'd met while they were both attending the University of Oxford.

“I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies,” she told The Telegraph while promoting The Theory of Everything in 2014. “It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it? It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

See more on Felicity in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Are Married

Hugh Grant Is Loving Married Life: 'I Should Have Done It Before'

Cardi B and Offset Secretly Married Last Year

Related Gallery