Hugh Grant Is Loving Married Life: 'I Should Have Done It Before'

Hugh Grant waited until his 50s to tie the knot, and in hindsight, he says he should have done it sooner.

The 57-year-old actor made light of marrying his longtime girlfriend and mother of his three children, Anna Eberstein, later in life during his appearance on Wednesday's Today show.

"You don’t think I’m too young?” he teased morning show co-host Savannah Guthrie when asked about his May nuptials.

“No, no,” Guthrie quipped back. “Don’t rush into anything!”

As for how he's liking married life, Grant admitted that being a husband suits him. "It’s really nice, I can’t pretend it isn’t,” he said. “I should have done it before. I’m just lucky. I’m lucky. I’ve got a great wife. I love her."

Grant and Eberstein, a 39-year-old television producer, have been romantically linked for six years, and have a 2-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old son named John and a third child, whom they welcomed earlier this year.

In the past, Grant has not seemed so open to marriage. During an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show in August 2016, he declared that he found "something unromantic about marriage."

"You're closing yourself off," he explained.

The Love Actually star did, however, admit that the idea of a monogamous marriage sounded nice in theory. "I can see the lovely aspect if you marry exactly the right person -- your best friend and it's cozy and it's lovely," he noted. "But, people make so many mistakes. Do I think human beings are meant to be in 40-year-long monogamous, faithful, relationships? No, No, No. Whoever said they were? Only the Bible or something."

