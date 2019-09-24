Female-Led 'Arrow' Spinoff in the Works at The CW

Arrow might be ending this season, but The CW's Arrowverse is continuing to grow!

ET has confirmed that a new, female-led Arrow spinoff is in the works, with a backdoor pilot to air during the show's upcoming eighth and final season. Katherine McNamara will continue her role as Mia Smoak -- who will be taking up her father's mantle as the Green Arrow -- while Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy will also continue to star as Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake, respectively, aka The Canaries.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship and Oscar Balderrama will serve as executive producers on the project, with Schwartz, Guggenheim, Blakenship and Balderrama co-writing the pilot episode.

McNamara celebrated the announcement with a selfie on Tuesday, posting a pic with Cassidy and Harkavy. "Congratulations, ladies! Let’s kick some a**! #TheFutureisFemale 💚💥🏹," she captioned the shot.

ET spoke with Schwartz earlier this month, who opened up about saying goodbye to the flagship DC Comics series, which has helped spawn The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman and Black Lightning.

"It definitely feels like this is the right time for the series to end, but I feel like it's not going to feel quite real until that last script of the finale comes out. And then I feel like there's going to be a lot of tears," she admitted. "I'm sure it'll be the same thing on the last day of filming on set. That's when it's going to feel even more real when we're actually going through it."

That emotion will certainly carry over onscreen, though series star Stephen Amell promised a "happy" ending at The CW's Summer TCA press tour in August.

"I love all series finales. I love Seinfeld, I like Lost," he revealed. "I think it's going to be happy because there is a resolution. That doesn't mean it won't be sad, but I personally believe it is a happy ending. It is for me."

See more from the Arrow cast's final Comic-Con appearance together in the video below. Arrow returns for its final season Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

