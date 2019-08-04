CW Is Planning Another 'Arrow' Spinoff

With Arrow wrapping up this year, is there potential for the DC universe to keep going? The short answer: Yes.

The CW is planning to expand the Arrow-verse after the flagship series ends with its final 10 episodes. CW President Mark Pedowitz revealed Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the network is looking to add another DC series.

While details on the potential new series are being kept close to the vest, including which DC character it could possibly center on, Pedowitz confirmed that it would be set in the same universe as Arrow.

The series is being eyed for the 2020-21 television season.

News of The CW's plans to continue the Arrow universe surfaced when Pedowitz was asked about the likelihood of an Arrow spinoff featuring the next generation of stars, who were first introduced in the series' seventh season. (Katherine McNamara plays Oliver and Felicity's daughter Mia and Joseph David-Jones plays William, Diggle's son.)

"Nothing's ever 100 percent done. You learn that over time. There's a possibility but we haven't fully had a discussion of what that storyline would do," Pedowitz said. "Right now, we're looking at another property for next season."

