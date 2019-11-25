It's been more than two years since splitting up, but Josh Duhamel and Fergie have finalized their divorce agreement.

While the pair announced their separation in September 2017, Fergie didn't officially file divorce paperwork in a Pasadena, California, courthouse until this past May, and now the former flames have filed their settled documents officially terminating their marriage, according to multiplereports.

They finalized their divorce late last week, and have agreed on joint physical and legal custody over their 6-year-old son, Axl.

TMZ reports that neither party requested child support, however, the division of their assets remains undisclosed.

Fergie officially filed for divorce from Duhamel on May 31. She cited irreconcilable differences for the reason for the split.

Among the number of requests for the court -- including the termination of the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party and joint custody -- the former Black Eyed Peas singer also asked the court to restore her legal name.

Regarding Fergie's decision to finally officially file for divorce, a source told ET at the time, "Fergie has always put health and parenting first in her life. She is finally ready to say [her marriage] is over for good and that's what led her to file for divorce… Fergie finally had the strength to say her marriage to Josh was over once and for all."

Since announcing their split, the two have remained friends, amiably co-parenting their son and working on maintaining their connection outside of their marriage.

For more on the pair's post-split relationship, check out the video below.

Why Fergie Finally Filed for Divorce From Josh Duhamel Nearly 2 Years After Split (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Fergie Goes All Out for Son Axl's Paradise-Themed 6th Birthday Party -- See the Pics!

Fergie Files to Legally Change Name Back to Stacy Ann Ferguson in Divorce Docs

Josh Duhamel Looking For Someone 'Young Enough to Have Kids' Following Fergie Split

Related Gallery