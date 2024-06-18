Billy Ray Cyrus' estranged wife, Firerose, claims that the country singer was emotionally, psychologically and verbally abusive, in documents filed on June 14 in Williamson County, Tennessee, in response to Cyrus' divorce petition.

In the court documents, obtained by ET, Firerose alleges that Cyrus engaged in "intentional infliction of emotional distress for his financial abuse" of his estranged wife, and she claims that there was an "intentional delay of [her] long-planned surgery" -- which she states was a preventative double mastectomy.

Additionally, the 36-year-old singer -- whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges -- accuses Cyrus, 62, of "interfering in [her] career in the music industry."

According to the docs, Firerose alleges that she was "subjected to [Cyrus'] persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana, which made [him] unpredictable and volatile" towards her.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Firerose claims that Cyrus had promised to help her pay for her double mastectomy and subsequent after care, but then filed for divorce one day before the planned surgery. She claims that she "relied on [Cyrus'] promises to pay for her surgery, and [he] has now repudiated that promise."

"On the day [Firerose] was set to get her surgery, she was instead searching for a place to live and under a significant amount of emotional distress," the docs claim, while further alleging that Cyrus allowed "his family members to harass her into leaving the marital home the day before her scheduled double mastectomy, and causing the rift in [her] relationships with her professional agents and representatives."

Representatives for Cyrus had no comment on the new docs.

The abuse claims surfaced one day after ET obtained court documents filed by Cyrus seeking a temporary restraining order against Firerose.

Cyrus claimed that Firerose has spent $96,986 across 37 unauthorized charges using Cyrus' business credit card in recent weeks. According to the docs, the charges in question began on May 23, the same day that Cyrus filed for divorce.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala on Feb. 21, 2024. - Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images

"As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts," Cyrus wrote in an affidavit.

In response, Firerose stated that there was "no emergency" and that she has had access to his credit card for years.

"To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue," her attorneys wrote in the response filing. "Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since Oct. 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off."

Cyrus claims that the former couple does not share any joint bank accounts, credit cards or real estate. Additionally, he alleges that neither party has ever been an authorized user of each other's cards or accounts. Regarding Firerose's assets, Cyrus reportedly said that she owns real estate worth more than seven figures in Los Angeles and has more than $500,000 in "liquid and investment assets at her disposal."

He is requesting that Firerose refund or return anything purchased with his business card.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose on an episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in October 2023. - Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

According to divorce docs obtained by ET last week, the Hannah Montana actor filed paperwork to formalize their split on May 23 in Williamson County. He lists the date of separation as May 22 and cited the reason for the dissolution of the marriage as "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." Under "Grounds for Annulment," Cyrus noted "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud."

The duo -- who first met on the set of Hannah Montana, before becoming musical collaborators -- got engaged in August 2022. They tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee.

This will mark Cyrus' third divorce. He was previously married to Cindy Smith (1986-1991) and then Tish Cyrus (1993-2022). They tied the knot in December 1993 and divorced in April 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage.

Billy Ray and Tish share three children -- Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35. Tish is now married to actor Dominic Purcell.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: