Summer is officially over. Throughout the month of August, celebrity parents have been taking to Instagram to share photos of their little ones heading off to school, with virtually every grade from pre-K to high school represented.

Soon-to-be dad of 10 Nick Cannon shared a snap of his 5-year-old son, Golden, heading off to second grade. In the sweet shot, the uniform-clad tot, whom Cannon shares with Brittany Bell, proudly holds up a sign with his teacher's name, the date, his age, and his dream job -- a scientist.

"Yesterday was the first day of 2ND GRADE for MR. GOLDEN CANNON!! (And he’s only 5 years old!!!) Congratulations Champ!!" Cannon, 41, captioned the pic. "I can’t take none of the credit though! He gets his genius from his Mamma!"

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's 4-year-old son, Billy, also headed off to school this year, and the Full House star did his best to tamp down his emotions over the milestone.

"One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," the 59-year-old actor wrote alongside a father-son pic.

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's kids also made it onto their famous mom's Instagram. The Grey's Anatomy alum, 43, posted a shot of her daughters -- Adalaide, 10, and Nancy, 13 -- hugging, and another pic of her 5-year-old son, Joshua, posing with his backpack.

"Well it’s that time of year again. Back to school for these two and off to kindergarten for my last and final baby," she wrote alongside the snapshots. "I feel funny. Like maybe I might start crying. Or maybe I’ll just run around the house for the next seven hours intermittently yelling FREEDOM!!! We’ll see."

Exes Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's 5-year-old daughter, Dream, started kindergarten this year, and her mom couldn't help but post a celebratory shot.

"Dream’s First day of Kindergarten," Chyna wrote alongside the smiling pic of Dream. "Proud mom moment."

Tarek El Moussa and his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young, posed alongside his and Christina Hall's 7-year-old son, Brayden, in a back-to-school shot. The exes also share an 11-year-old daughter, Taylor.

"Like many of you out there, today we dropped the little man off to first grade! Life is a wild ride and it’s crazy how time flies!" El Moussa wrote on Instagram. "I feel like yesterday my little guy was in diapers throwing food off his tray:) well… he’s out of the diapers but still throwing food lol."

"I’m having so much fun watching him change and grow. In the last two weeks he drove go carts, went body boarding, and had his first football practice!!" he continued. "This is just the best age and we are having so much fun! I can’t tell you how much I love being this kids dad!"

The late Naya Rivera's 6-year-old son, Josey, started first grade this year, and his dad, Ryan Dorsey, shared the moment on social media.

"Dear Summer, What happened? How’d you go so fast? Kindergarten just ended, Now we’re in 1st grade class!?" Dorsey captioned an end-of-summer shot. "My big boy. @joseydorsey I Love you so much!!"

Jamie Lynn Spears' eldest daughter, 14-year-old Maddie, started high school this year, and to celebrate, the proud mom shared several current pics, as well as a throwback shot from one of the teen's past back-to-school photo shoots.

"Anddd just like that, my baby’s in high school," Spears wrote. "*swipe to see how time literally flies by.....don’t take a second of it for granted."

