Flo Rida's son was hospitalized after he was seriously injured in an incident earlier this month. The 6-year-old, named Zohar P. Dillard, fell from a fifth-floor window of his mother's New Jersey apartment complex. According to multiple reports, his mother, Alexis Adams, has filed a lawsuit against her building's management company over the March 4 incident, citing negligence.

Alexis and Zohar are named as plaintiffs in a case against Pitch Perfect 74, LLC, Goldberg Management, Carlos Machado and multiple unnamed building and construction companies submitted to the Superior Court of New Jersey on March 27. In the legal filings, attorney Steven P. Haddad alleges that management installed "incorrect sized guards" on the windows "even though these windows were on a fifth (5th) floor story apartment, thereby breaching their duty of care."

Haddad is calling for a jury trial, claiming the managers are at fault for maintaining the building "in a negligent, careless and reckless manner creating foreseeable and dangerous conditions." The lawsuit is asking for an undisclosed amount of damages for Dillard's current and future medical bills, legal fees and any ongoing and future physical and mental pain and suffering.

"As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces," Alexis said in a written statement to local outlet News 12 New Jersey. "I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures."

