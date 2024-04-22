Former HGTV star Charles "Todd" Hill was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted last year for multiple fraud schemes.

Hill -- who starred on the HGTV series Flip It To Win It -- was remanded to jail on April 16, according to a press release issued by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Hill was convicted of fraud charges related to the show -- in which he was supposed to buy dilapidated homes, renovate them, and sell them for a profit. Hill was charged and convicted of spending money earmarked for construction for his own personal use.

He was also convicted of perpetrating a Ponzi scheme, among other scams, some of which occurred before his time on the show.

On top of his four-year sentence, Hill was also ordered to pay back $9.4 million to the 11 victims of his real-estate and financial fraud schemes.

Hill was first indicted in November 2019, following an investigation conducted by the district attorney's office, which uncovered multiple instances of fraud committed by Hill.

Hill pleaded guilty to grand theft on Sept. 27, 2023, along with "aggravated white-collar enhancements."

The DA's office detailed the crimes for which he had been convicted, explaining that, in the case of the Ponzi scheme, he used investors' money to "live lavishly," and then, "to hide the theft, he created false balance sheets and got loans using fraudulent information."

"In another case, an investor toured a home for which he had provided $250,000 for remodeling and found it to be a burnt down shell with no work done on it," the statement shared, adding that the victims who spoke at the sentencing on April 16 "said they were still suffering financial and professional damages from the fraud."

Hill was known as "Mr. Flip-It" on Flip It To Win It, which ran for one season in 2014.

RELATED CONTENT: