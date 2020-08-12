Losing track of time? Head to the Fossil sale. Shop women's and men's watches, bags, wallets, jewelry, belts, sunglasses and gifts at the retailers website.

Fossil is offering free standard shipping and returns on all orders as well as free engraving and embossing on select items. .

Below, shop the exclusive offers we have our eyes on at the current Fossil sale.

Sydney Satchel Fossil Fossil Sydney Satchel Fossil This stylish Fossil Sydney Satchel is the perfect addition handbag to your fall wardrobe, especially at 60% off at the Fossil sale. ORIGINALLY $178 $71.20 at Fossil

Gen 5 Smartwatch Garrett HR Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Fossil Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Garrett HR Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Fossil The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Garrett HR Gold-Tone Stainless Steel is touchscreen and powered with Wear OS by Google. Also, it is compatible with both iPhone and Android phones. ORIGINALLY $295 $179 at Fossil

Rachel Tote with Zipper Fossil Fossil Rachel Tote with Zipper Fossil If you're not a fan of traveling light, this leather tote is roomy enough for a 15-inch laptop and other work stuff. The pockets help with organizing, while the polyester lining can easily be wiped clean. REGULARLY $138 $82.80 at Fossil

Claire Backpack Fossil Fossil Claire Backpack Fossil The Fossil Claire Backpack is made of vegan material. This backpack has one zipper pocket with two side pockets so that you can bring all of your essentials along with you wherever you go. ORIGINALLY $178 $71.20 at Fossil

Fossil Sport 41mm Hot Pink Silicone Fossil Fossil Fossil Sport 41mm Hot Pink Silicone Fossil The Fossil Sport 41mm Hot Pink Silicone watch is touchscreen enabled and powered by Wear OS by Google (and compatible with Android and Iphone smartphones). This watch comes in four colors and is $175 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $275 $99 at Fossil

Carmen Shopper Fossil Fossil Carmen Shopper Fossil This Fossil Carmen Shopper bag is the perfect work bag for the active woman and easily fits your laptop. It comes with 2 top handles and also and adjustable, detachable crossbody strap, so you can wear it a number of ways. ORIGINALLY $238 $166 at Fossil

Jacqueline Navy Leather Watch Fossil Fossil Jacqueline Navy Leather Watch Fossil Another Fossil watch we love, partly for the durable leather strap and partly for the underrated color. $119 at Fossil

Billie Small Crossbody Fossil Fossil Billie Small Crossbody Fossil The Fossil Billie Small Crossbody comes in the perfect color pink with a multi-colored adjustable crossbody strap. ORIGINALLY $138 $82.80 at Fossil

Wayfarer Sunglasses Fossil Fossil Wayfarer Sunglasses Fossil This pair of Fossil Wayfarer Sunglasses come in tortoise with a brown lense color. These sunglasses come in four different colors to fit everyone's style. REGULARLY $45 $29.99 at Fossil

