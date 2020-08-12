Fossil Sale: Extra 40% Off Sale Styles Of Watches, Bags, Sunglasses and More
Losing track of time? Head to the Fossil sale. Shop women's and men's watches, bags, wallets, jewelry, belts, sunglasses and gifts at the retailers website.
Fossil is offering free standard shipping and returns on all orders as well as free engraving and embossing on select items. .
Below, shop the exclusive offers we have our eyes on at the current Fossil sale.
This stylish Fossil Sydney Satchel is the perfect addition handbag to your fall wardrobe, especially at 60% off at the Fossil sale.
The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Garrett HR Gold-Tone Stainless Steel is touchscreen and powered with Wear OS by Google. Also, it is compatible with both iPhone and Android phones.
If you're not a fan of traveling light, this leather tote is roomy enough for a 15-inch laptop and other work stuff. The pockets help with organizing, while the polyester lining can easily be wiped clean.
The Fossil Claire Backpack is made of vegan material. This backpack has one zipper pocket with two side pockets so that you can bring all of your essentials along with you wherever you go.
The Fossil Sport 41mm Hot Pink Silicone watch is touchscreen enabled and powered by Wear OS by Google (and compatible with Android and Iphone smartphones). This watch comes in four colors and is $175 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Fossil Carmen Shopper bag is the perfect work bag for the active woman and easily fits your laptop. It comes with 2 top handles and also and adjustable, detachable crossbody strap, so you can wear it a number of ways.
Another Fossil watch we love, partly for the durable leather strap and partly for the underrated color.
The Fossil Billie Small Crossbody comes in the perfect color pink with a multi-colored adjustable crossbody strap.
This pair of Fossil Wayfarer Sunglasses come in tortoise with a brown lense color. These sunglasses come in four different colors to fit everyone's style.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
