Fossil Sale: Shop Fossil's Spend More, Save More Sale

Losing track of time? Head to Fossil's Spend More, Save More Sale and save up to $150 through May 25.

When you shop women's and men's watches, bags, wallets, jewelry, belts, sunglasses and gifts unlock the discount with promo code MOREPLS at checkout. Spend $100 to save $25, spend $200 to save $75 or spend $350 to save $150.

To sweeten the deal even further, Fossil is offering free standard shipping and returns on all orders as well as free engraving and embossing on select items. Both sales end May 10.

Below, shop the exclusive offers we have our eyes on at the current Fossil sale.

Jacqueline Navy Leather Watch Fossil Fossil Jacqueline Navy Leather Watch Fossil Another Fossil watch we love, partly for the durable leather strap and partly for the underrated color. $119 at Fossil

Rachel Tote with Zipper Fossil Fossil Rachel Tote with Zipper Fossil If you're not a fan of traveling light, this leather tote is roomy enough for a 15-inch laptop and other work stuff. The pockets help with organizing, while the polyester lining can easily be wiped clean. REGULARLY $98 $59.49 at Fossil

Serpent Gold-Tone Steel Studs Fossil Fossil Serpent Gold-Tone Steel Studs Fossil We're obsessed with these little snake studs and the huge discount (use code TREAT at checkout for the price below). REGULARLY $34 $10.20 at Fossil

Cat Eye Sunglasses Fossil Fossil Cat Eye Sunglasses Fossil 100% UV protection is important -- and so is looking great while you're soaking up the sun. These cat eye sunglasses do both. (Use promo code TREAT for the super-low sale price.) REGULARLY $50 $14.99 at Fossil

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

