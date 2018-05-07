Frances McDormand and Her Wild Headpiece Had an Absolute Blast at the Met Gala

Frances McDormand was an absolute joy at the Met Gala.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouristar showed up to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City rocking a gigantic Valentino floral headpiece, and she wasn't afraid to show it off!

While it's not clear how the extravagant teal ensemble relates to this year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," what we do know is that no one is better equipped to handle the fashion than McDormand, who hit the red carpet like a total star, striking glamour poses and stopping for pictures with the likes of Anne Hathaway and Lena Waithe, among others.

And apparently, the look came together as easily as she made winning the red carpet look! Asked by ET how long it took to pull together her wardrobe, she replied simply, "Five minutes."

Vogue also shared a trippy video of McDormand dancing in the elaborate get-up, writing, "Frances McDormand got funky with @pppiccioli in an out-of-this-world Valentino look, like a celestial body herself in her showstopping headpiece."

You are truly everything, Frances!

