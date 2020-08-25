Frank And Oak Sale: Get $40 Off Your First Style Plan Box

At the Frank And Oak Flash sale, you'll find great deals on pants, boots, blazers, jumpsuits and more fashion styles from one of our favorite eco and sustainable brands.

The eco-conscious Montreal-based brand, known for its elevated take on the wardrobe essentials you love created via sustainable practices, is still offering deals on men and women's clothing.

The Frank And Oak Flash Sale is offering $40 off your first Style Plan Box with coupon code FLASH40. You can also score great discounts on dresses, sweaters, t-shirts, jeans, outerwear, shoes and more in the sale section of the Frank And Oak website.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Frank And Oak retail stores are closed to the public. The warehouse continues to process online orders for the Frank And Oak sale, with employees working in alternate shifts, disinfecting workstations and wearing gloves to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Shipping is free on orders above $49 and they have extended the policy on requesting an online return to 30 days after delivery. Note, the discount is not valid on gift cards, markdowns, past purchases, in-store, Style Plan subscription and third-party brands.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Frank And Oak Flash sale, below.

Shop Frank And Oak Sales section.

Short Sleeved Stand Collar Dress in Black Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Short Sleeved Stand Collar Dress in Black Frank And Oak Get 50% off this Short Sleeved Stand Collar Dress in Black while sizes and supplies last. Don't forget to take an extra 20% off using the coupon code FLASH20. ORIGINALLY $119 $39.97 at Frank And Oak

Double-Breasted Blazer in Black Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Double-Breasted Blazer in Black Frank And Oak This Frank And Oak classic Double-Breasted Blazer in Black is hip length with a wool blend and a loose fit. Get this blazer now for 26% off retail price and use coupon code FLASH20 for an extra 20% off. ORIGINALLY $169 $124.99 at Frank And Oak

Wrap Blouse in Brown Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Wrap Blouse in Brown Frank And Oak This Wrap Blouse in Brown from Frank And Oak is flattering for all body types. This blouse is knotted in the front with a v-neck and balloon sleeves. ORIGINALLY $89.50 $69.99 at Frank And Oak

Machine Washable Merino Sweater Dress in Oatmeal Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Machine Washable Merino Sweater Dress in Oatmeal Frank And Oak The Machine Washable Merino Sweater Dress in Oatmeal features a small mock neck, a ribbed collar, and a loose fit. This dress was also created with eco-friendly methods. ORIGINALLY $99.50 $34.97 at Frank And Oak

Textured Camp Collar Dress Frank And Oak Frank And Oak Textured Camp Collar Dress Frank And Oak A button-up belted dress makes a great addition to your spring wardrobe. $119 at Frank And Oak

