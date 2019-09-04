Ariana Grande has been dealing with a lot recently, and the singer's brother, Frankie Grande, is making sure he has her back.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actor walked the star-studded carpet at the Hollywood premiere of the documentary The Game Changers -- which hits theaters Sept. 16 -- and stopped to talk with ET's Lauren Zima about how he's been supporting his younger sister during her recent emotional and legal challenges.

"I support her just by you know being the best big brother on the planet, sending her all the love in the world," Frankie shared. "Listen, touring is super stressful and it's really taxing on your body as well. So I'm just like sending her all the love and light in the world."

Ariana recently made headlines for cancelling several meet-and-greets and so-called "sound check parties" during the European leg of her Sweetener Tour, after opening up on her Instagram story about a spate of recent panic attacks and admitted that her "anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately."

Frankie says he plans on supporting her in person when he comes to see her in Europe to share some love.

"I'm on my way so Ariana, your brother's coming!" he shared. "I'm super excited. I can't wait to go visit her."

Amid her struggles with her mental health, Grande has also been embroiled in a lawsuit against Forever 21.

The singer filed a lawsuit against the popular fashion retailer in California federal court on Monday, alleging that the company launched an ad campaign that falsely made it look like she was backing the brand, while also claiming that they capitalized off her success and fame to sell their products.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Grande claims Forever 21 (and their sister beauty brand, Riley Rose LLC) stole imagery and music from her latest Thank U, Next album, even using a look-alike model to reenact scenes and shots from her various music videos, like "7 Rings."

Subsequently, RuPaul's Drag Race star Farrah Moan took to social media on Wednesday to weigh in on Grande's lawsuit, writing, "Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4. (Finally met the designer and got told the Tea) I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine tho."

She also shared a gif from Grande's video, parodying the song lyrics in the caption, "You like my look? Gee thanks, just stole it!"

For Frankie, all of these developments, lawsuits and allegations are par for the course when it comes to be a star as big as Ariana.

"Listen, there's always drama, you know what I'm saying? And it's just whether or not you're going to dial into that particular element or whether you're going to stay above it and like rise above it and just like you know reign supreme," Frankie shared. "And that's what I feel like she's doing."

"You can either dial into the drama or you can dial away from it and just let it play out," he added. "You're not in control of the results and the sooner that you get that, the better you're going to live your life."

