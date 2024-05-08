Frankie Valli and his son, Emilio, have been granted a restraining order against the falsetto-voiced frontman of the Four Seasons' oldest son, Francesco.

Court documents obtained by ET reveal that Emilio petitioned for a domestic violence restraining order on April 8, including his 90-year-old father as an additional protected person, after an alleged incident at the singer's home on April 5.

During the alleged incident, Francesco purportedly attempted to break into his father's property, "repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill" both Emilio and their father and stole personal items to sell them. According to the filing, the alleged abuse is "part of a pattern" that has reportedly occurred over "the past several months."

Francesco Valli and his father Frankie Valli - Denise Truscello/WireImage

"Father fears for his safety because of these threats and constant attempts to enter the father's residence," the filing reads. "Respondent [Francesco] is believed to be addicted to opiates and has been reportedly selling the personal property of the father to pay for drugs."

After a hearing in Los Angeles on April 29, a judge signed off on an order of protection for Frankie and Emilio against Francesco, which will last for three years, until April 29, 2027.

ET has reached out to Frankie's rep for comment.

The order of protection was granted three days before Frankie received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work with the Four Seasons, where he was joined by his wife, Jackie Jacobs, and Emilio and his twin brother, Brando.

Brando Valli, Frankie Valli and Emilio Valli at the star ceremony honoring Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Frankie -- whose real name is Francesco Stephen Castelluccio -- accepted the star on behalf of Bob Gaudio, who was not able to attend the ceremony, and the late Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. The group received the 2,780th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Recording.

"In a career that has spanned more than six decades, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have left an indelible mark on the music industry and have touched fans around the world with their timeless music," Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said ahead of last Friday's ceremony. "Their legion of fans from around the world will be excited to see their names on our iconic sidewalk!"

When Frankie took the podium to accept the honor, he thanked his family, including his kids. "This is really a highlight of my life, especially having my sons here and my wife sitting right there," he told the crowd.

Frankie shares all three of his sons with ex-wife Randy Clohessy. He's also a dad to daughters Antonia and Francine with ex-wife Mary Mandel.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer married longtime love Jackie Jacobs in Las Vegas last June. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony with just the two of them, while Frankie's 1967 hit, "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You," played in the background.

Jackie Jacobs and Frankie Valli at the star ceremony honoring Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Speaking to People following the loved-up affair, Frankie said, "It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life."

In photos shared by the outlet, Jackie, a former CBS marketing executive, wore a white bridal gown and was all smiles as she celebrated the special occasion. The bride opted to wear her hair in soft curls, pairing her wedding dress with a pair of dainty silver earrings. Frankie, meanwhile. wore a navy suit, a white collared shirt with a simple gold chain.

While the pair have known each other since 2007, Jackie told People that she and Frankie didn't begin dating until 2015.

"We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner," Jackie recalled. "We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we've been together ever since."

