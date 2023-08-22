Frasier has re-entered the building! On Tuesday, Paramount+ shared a first look at the new series, which features Kelsey Grammer reprising his Emmy-winning role as therapist Frasier Crane.

The teaser trailer, in the style of the original series' credits, promises, "No more callers, all new hang-ups," as Frasier returns to his old Cheers stomping ground in Boston with a whole new cast of characters -- and some returning favorites.

The 10-episode season will premiere in the U.S and Canada on Thursday, Oct. 12 with two episodes, and internationally on Friday, Oct. 13. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays internationally.

The first two episodes will also broadcast on CBS on Tuesday, Oct. 17 starting at 9:15 p.m. PT/ET, following a super-sized new episode of Big Brother.

Watch the teaser below, which also features a brand-new version of the Frasier theme song, "Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs," performer by Grammer.

In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy.

Anders Keith plays Frasier’s nephew, David, the son of Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne (Jane Leeves).

Jess Salgueiro stars as Freddy’s roommate, Eve.

Nicholas Lyndhurst appears as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, and Toks Olagundoye stars as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department.

Sept. 16 marks 30 years since the original Frasier first premiered on NBC, following Grammer's eight-season run as the character on Cheers. The original series still holds the record for most Emmy wins by a comedy series, with 37 wins and 107 nominations.

The original Frasier series is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

