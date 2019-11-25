French Montana Says He’s Been In the ICU for 6 Days

French Montana is still in the hospital.

In an early morning tweet on Monday, the 35-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reveal that he's been in the ICU for nearly a week.

"Six days in icu 🙏," Montana wrote alongside a video he took from his hospital bed.

A source tells ET that Montana was recently in four countries in six days, and that he is suffering from exhaustion, dehydration, an irregular heart rate and severe stomach pains. He remains hospitalized and doctors are keeping him for continued observation. According to the source, he is getting stronger and is in good spirits.

The news comes days after TMZ reported that Montana was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday after suffering from cardiac issues and dealing with painful nausea.

At the time, a rep for the LA County Sheriff’s Department told ET that deputies initially responded to a robbery at a home in Calabasas, California, that was occupied by Montana, but that there was no evidence of a robbery found. After they arrived, however, deputies noticed that Montana was having medical issues and called the paramedics. The rapper was then transported to a local hospital.

Sources told TMZ that Montana was suffering from elevated heart rate and stomach pains, and that it could have been a result of eating contaminated food.

ET previously reached out to Montana's reps for comment.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

French Montana Hospitalized in Los Angeles

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Focused on 'Me' After Ex French Montana Opens Up About Their 'Real' Love

French Montana Speaks Out After Seemingly Defending R. Kelly

Related Gallery