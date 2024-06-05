Shop
Streaming

French Open 2024: How to Watch Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Minaur Today, Start Time, Live Stream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Alexander Zverev
Clive Mason/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:03 AM PDT, June 5, 2024

Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur meet in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. Here's how to watch the French Open match.

The 2024 French Open quarterfinals are in full swing and due to the Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Grand Slam, there is only one match on Day 11. Alexander Zverev clashes against Alex de Minaur at Roland Garros to determine who will meet Casper Ruud in the semifinal. This battle will start after the Sabalenka vs. Andreeva match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Watch the Match on FuboTV

The last time No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 11 Alex de Minaur squared off, Zverev won 5-7 6-2 6-3 in the fourth round of Indian Wells back in March. De Minaur reached the second week of the French Open for the first time in his career and is bringing a 2-7 record into his quarterfinal with Zverev.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Minaur match at the 2024 French Open quarterfinals, including the start time and all the best streaming options.

How to Watch Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Minaur Without Cable

The Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Minaur French Open quarterfinal match will air on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's match with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.

Watch Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Miaur on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC, USA and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the rest of the French Open for free.

Watch the French Open on FuboTV

Watch the French Open on FuboTV
FuboTV

Watch the French Open on FuboTV

Fubo carries NBC, USA, the Tennis Channel along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the French Open on Tennis Channel along with future Grand Slam tournaments this year.

$79.99/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

What time is the Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Minaur French Open match?

The 2024 French Open match between Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur is set to start no earlier than 2:15 p.m. ET (11:15 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, June 5.

What channel is the Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Minaur match on?

The Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Minaur quarterfinal match is airing live on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs. Alex de Minaur for free

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free. 

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

The French Open via NordVPN

The French Open via NordVPN
Getty Images

The French Open via NordVPN

With NordVPN's Standard Plan, take over 60% off the annual pricing and score your first two years for only $89 while safely streaming the French Open for free.

$224/Two Years $83/Two Years

Sign Up Now

The French Open via ExpressVPN

The French Open via ExpressVPN
Getty Images

The French Open via ExpressVPN

Watch the upcoming 2024 French Open with the help of ExpressVPN. Right now if you sign up for a year of their service, you'll get three additional months for free.

Plans starting at $10/month

Sign Up Now

2024 French Open Schedule

The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.

Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - Qualifying

Sunday, May 26: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round

Monday, May 27: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round

Tuesday, May 28: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 1st Round

Wednesday, May 29: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 2nd Round,
Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round

Thursday, May 30: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 2nd Round,
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round

Friday, May 31:  Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round

Saturday, June 1: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round
Gentlemen Doubles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round

Sunday, June 2: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round
Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Juniors' Singles - 1st Round

Monday, June 3: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Juniors' Singles - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Doubles - 1st Round
Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Tuesday, June 4: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals
Wheelchair - 1st Round
Juniors' Doubles - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Singles - 2nd Round
Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Wednesday, June 5: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals
Wheelchair - 1st and 2nd Round 
Juniors' Doubles - 2nd Round
Juniors' Singles - 3rd Round
Mixed Doubles - 1/2 Finals 
Ladies' Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Thursday, June 6: Mixed Doubles - Final
Singles Ladies' - 1/2 Finals
Wheelchair - 2nd Round and 1/2 Finals
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Friday, June 7: Wheelchair - 1/2 Finals
Gentlemen's Single - 1/2 Final
Ladies' Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Saturday, June 8: Wheelchair - Final
Ladies' Single - Final
Gentlemen's Doubles - Final
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - Finals

Sunday, June 9: Ladies' Doubles - Final
Gentlemen's Single - Final

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online: Schedule and Live Stream

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Online: Schedule and Live Stream

How to Watch 'The Beach Boys' Documentary Online — Streaming Now

Streaming

How to Watch 'The Beach Boys' Documentary Online — Streaming Now

Stream and Save With the Best Deals on Roku Devices Starting at $19

Sales & Deals

Stream and Save With the Best Deals on Roku Devices Starting at $19

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Zendaya Reacts to Venus and Serena Williams Seeing Her Tennis Movie

Movies

Zendaya Reacts to Venus and Serena Williams Seeing Her Tennis Movie

Tags: