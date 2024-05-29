The 2024 French Open continues today at Roland-Garros with several big names stepping onto the clay courts of Paris. First, Iga Swiatek will look to defend her title in a blockbuster second-round match against former number one Naomi Osaka. The pair have both won four Grand Slams, so this matchup is an unmissable battle of star tennis players.

Swiatek, the current world number one, is aiming to become the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to win three French Open titles in a row. Meanwhile, Osaka, who is now 134th in the world rankings following her return from maternity leave, has never made it past the third round in Paris.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka at the 2024 French Open, including the match time and all the best livestream options.

What time is the Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka French Open match?

The 2024 French Open second round match between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka is set to start no earlier than 9:55 a.m. ET (6:55 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, May 29.

How to Watch Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka Without Cable

The Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka French Open match will air on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's match with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC, USA and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream one week of the French Open for free.

What channel is Swiatek vs. Osaka on?

Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka is airing live on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka for free

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

2024 French Open Schedule

The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.

Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - Qualifying

Sunday, May 26: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round

Monday, May 27: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round

Tuesday, May 28: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 1st Round

Wednesday, May 29: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 2nd Round,

Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round

Thursday, May 30: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 2nd Round,

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round

Friday, May 31: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round

Saturday, June 1: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round

Gentlemen Doubles - 3rd Round

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round

Sunday, June 2: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round

Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round

Juniors' Singles - 1st Round

Monday, June 3: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round

Juniors' Singles - 1st and 2nd Round

Juniors' Doubles - 1st Round

Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Tuesday, June 4: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals

Wheelchair - 1st Round

Juniors' Doubles - 1st and 2nd Round

Juniors' Singles - 2nd Round

Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round

Ladies' and Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Wednesday, June 5: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals

Wheelchair - 1st and 2nd Round

Juniors' Doubles - 2nd Round

Juniors' Singles - 3rd Round

Mixed Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Ladies' Doubles - 1/4 Finals



Thursday, June 6: Mixed Doubles - Final

Singles Ladies' - 1/2 Finals

Wheelchair - 2nd Round and 1/2 Finals

Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Friday, June 7: Wheelchair - 1/2 Finals

Gentlemen's Single - 1/2 Final

Ladies' Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Saturday, June 8: Wheelchair - Final

Ladies' Single - Final

Gentlemen's Doubles - Final

Juniors' Singles and Doubles - Finals

Sunday, June 9: Ladies' Doubles - Final

Gentlemen's Single - Final

