Swiatek and Osaka are set for a showdown in the 2024 French Open second round. Find out how and when to watch.
The 2024 French Open continues today at Roland-Garros with several big names stepping onto the clay courts of Paris. First, Iga Swiatek will look to defend her title in a blockbuster second-round match against former number one Naomi Osaka. The pair have both won four Grand Slams, so this matchup is an unmissable battle of star tennis players.
Swiatek, the current world number one, is aiming to become the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to win three French Open titles in a row. Meanwhile, Osaka, who is now 134th in the world rankings following her return from maternity leave, has never made it past the third round in Paris.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka at the 2024 French Open, including the match time and all the best livestream options.
What time is the Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka French Open match?
The 2024 French Open second round match between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka is set to start no earlier than 9:55 a.m. ET (6:55 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, May 29.
How to Watch Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka Without Cable
The Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka French Open match will air on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's match with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.
Watch Swiatek vs. Osaka on FuboTV
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC, USA and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream one week of the French Open for free.
Watch the French Open on FuboTV
Fubo carries NBC, USA, the Tennis Channel along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the French Open on Tennis Channel along with future Grand Slam tournaments this year.
What channel is Swiatek vs. Osaka on?
Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka is airing live on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka for free
The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.
That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.
The French Open via NordVPN
With NordVPN's Standard Plan, take over 60% off the annual pricing and score your first two years for only $89 while safely streaming the French Open for free.
The French Open via ExpressVPN
Watch the upcoming 2024 French Open with the help of ExpressVPN. Right now if you sign up for a year of their service, you'll get three additional months for free.
2024 French Open Schedule
The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.
Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - Qualifying
Sunday, May 26: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round
Monday, May 27: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round
Tuesday, May 28: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 1st Round
Wednesday, May 29: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 2nd Round,
Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round
Thursday, May 30: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 2nd Round,
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round
Friday, May 31: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round
Saturday, June 1: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round
Gentlemen Doubles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round
Sunday, June 2: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round
Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Juniors' Singles - 1st Round
Monday, June 3: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Juniors' Singles - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Doubles - 1st Round
Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Tuesday, June 4: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals
Wheelchair - 1st Round
Juniors' Doubles - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Singles - 2nd Round
Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Wednesday, June 5: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals
Wheelchair - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Doubles - 2nd Round
Juniors' Singles - 3rd Round
Mixed Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Ladies' Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Thursday, June 6: Mixed Doubles - Final
Singles Ladies' - 1/2 Finals
Wheelchair - 2nd Round and 1/2 Finals
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Friday, June 7: Wheelchair - 1/2 Finals
Gentlemen's Single - 1/2 Final
Ladies' Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Saturday, June 8: Wheelchair - Final
Ladies' Single - Final
Gentlemen's Doubles - Final
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - Finals
Sunday, June 9: Ladies' Doubles - Final
Gentlemen's Single - Final
RELATED CONTENT: