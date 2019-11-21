‘Frozen 2’ Cast Does James Corden’s Crosswalk Musical, Sings New Song

It might not be particularly chilly in L.A. but things got pretty "Frozen" during Wednesday's The Late Late Show with James Corden. The show shared another one of its hit "Crosswalk Musical" sketches with the cast of Frozen 2.

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff all appeared in the skit, but Corden had some other ideas as to who would take on the role of Queen Elsa -- namely, Corden himself.

"I'm aware she played Elsa in the movie and I'm sure she was fine. But this is a live performance, something Idina Menzel knows very little about," Corden quipped of the acclaimed Broadway star.

Menzel was given the role of the mute reindeer, but she took it in stride.

"I'm sure James is going to be great. I mean, before I sing Elsa songs I have to warm up for at least an hour and I drink tea and I get sleep and I have the humidifier in my room and that's on top of the years of training I've done on top of this. But, you know, James just bought a blonde wig, so it's basically the same," she quipped.

After performing the first number, Bell requested that Menzel take on her own animated role, and Corden begrudgingly allows her to play Elsa, dressing instead as a snowflake.

Eventually, the stars reveal they're going to sing a new song, "Some Things Never Change," from Frozen 2 that takes place in autumn, so they don't need any snowflakes.

"Yes the wind blows a little bit colder and we're all getting older. That's why I rely on certain certainties. Yes, some things never change, like the feel of your hand in mine. Some things stay the same like when we get along just fine," the cast sings.

ET recently spoke with the team behind Frozen 2 about the show's new music and which song would be the new "Let It Go."

"We really don't know what that's going to be, only because we didn't even know on the first one what that would be," Becky Bresee, head of animation on the film, told ET. "The songs started coming in and, just like this movie, we started humming them and waking up with them in our head and going to reviews and just enjoying the songs instead of doing our jobs."

