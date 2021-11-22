Frye Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Their Iconic Boots
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Frye has kicked off their Black Friday Sale, and if you love their luxe, iconic boots, you're not going to want to miss this shopping event. Frye fans can save up to 50% off on select boot styles for the Black Fryeday Sale from now through Nov. 28. Plus, shoppers will get free shipping!
The American heritage fashion brand is best known for their leather boots. The styles vary in silhouettes from ankle booties to tall boots, and they've been a long-time favorite among the style set. If you've been looking for a boot that's cool and practical, this is the time to score classic Frye shoes at low prices. You can count on Frye for footwear styles that are classic, fashionable and durable. Frye boots look even better with more wear and age for their signature lived-in look. In addition to shoes, Frye also has a ton of bag styles to choose from, including totes, crossbody bags, saddle bags and more.
The Frye Black Friday event is the perfect time to save big on the boots you've been eyeing from the brand, including popular styles like the Rosalie Bootie, Melissa Button Lug Tall and Engineer 12R. Frye also has curated their holiday gift guide to make it easy for shoppers to find Frye gifts for loved ones. The brand has also laid out the shipping deadlines for the holiday season to ensure the gift arrives by Dec. 24: for ground shipping order by Dec. 13, for 2-day shipping order by Dec. 20, and for next-day shipping order by Dec. 21.
For more holiday gift ideas and Black Friday deals from brands we love, check out Dyson Black Friday deals, Amazon tech deals, Samsung TV deals, Walmart deals and Dermstore skincare deals.
Browse the Frye Black Friday sale and shop ET's favorite picks below.
Shop Holiday Gifts from Frye below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Added New Black Friday Deals on Apple AirPods, Watches, & iPads
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals at Amazon and Samsung's Black Friday Sales
How to Get a PS5 Before the Holidays -- Restock Happening Today
Khloé Kardashian's Good American Black Friday Sale Is On Now
The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals to Shop Now: Casper, Nectar, More
Save $100 on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot duo Ahead of Black Friday
Walmart Black Friday Deals: Shop Gaming Consoles, Air Fryers and More