Frye has kicked off their Black Friday Sale, and if you love their luxe, iconic boots, you're not going to want to miss this shopping event. Frye fans can save up to 50% off on select boot styles for the Black Fryeday Sale from now through Nov. 28. Plus, shoppers will get free shipping!

The American heritage fashion brand is best known for their leather boots. The styles vary in silhouettes from ankle booties to tall boots, and they've been a long-time favorite among the style set. If you've been looking for a boot that's cool and practical, this is the time to score classic Frye shoes at low prices. You can count on Frye for footwear styles that are classic, fashionable and durable. Frye boots look even better with more wear and age for their signature lived-in look. In addition to shoes, Frye also has a ton of bag styles to choose from, including totes, crossbody bags, saddle bags and more.

The Frye Black Friday event is the perfect time to save big on the boots you've been eyeing from the brand, including popular styles like the Rosalie Bootie, Melissa Button Lug Tall and Engineer 12R. Frye also has curated their holiday gift guide to make it easy for shoppers to find Frye gifts for loved ones. The brand has also laid out the shipping deadlines for the holiday season to ensure the gift arrives by Dec. 24: for ground shipping order by Dec. 13, for 2-day shipping order by Dec. 20, and for next-day shipping order by Dec. 21.

Browse the Frye Black Friday sale and shop ET's favorite picks below.

Rosalia Bootie Frye Rosalia Bootie Available in brown and black, the Rosalia Bootie is a classic ankle boot with a cool curved heel. $328 $179 Buy Now

Engineer 12R Frye Engineer 12R The buckled Engineer 12R boot is one of the most recognizable Frye styles. These famous pull-on boots look better with age and wear. $378 $249 Buy Now

Dani Shield Sling Frye Dani Shield Sling The Dani Shield Sling heeled shoe is a stylish combination of a sandal and bootie. It'll effortlessly take you from day to night. $298 $229 Buy Now

Serena Braided Harness Frye Serena Braided Harness It's all about the details with this style from the braided strap and brass harness to the curved wedge heel and cut-out shaft. $358 $219 Buy Now

Reed Bootie Frye Reed Bootie Hurry! There are only a few sizes left of this chic suede Western-style bootie, featuring a curved top and 2.5-inch heel. $278 $139 Buy Now

Shop Holiday Gifts from Frye below:

Harness 12R Frye Harness 12R The Harness Boot is a Frye essential. The calf boot is rugged and stands the test of time. $428 Buy Now

Melissa Chelsea Frye Melissa Chelsea If you like your boots to have a tight, slim fit, consider the sleek Melissa Chelsea boot. $298 Buy Now

Melissa Shopper Frye Melissa Shopper This roomy shopper tote can be used as a work bag or a weekender bag. $358 Buy Now

