Frye Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Their Iconic Boots

By ETonline Staff
Frye
Frye

Frye has kicked off their Black Friday Sale, and if you love their luxe, iconic boots, you're not going to want to miss this shopping event. Frye fans can save up to 50% off on select boot styles for the Black Fryeday Sale from now through Nov. 28. Plus, shoppers will get free shipping! 

The American heritage fashion brand is best known for their leather boots. The styles vary in silhouettes from ankle booties to tall boots, and they've been a long-time favorite among the style set. If you've been looking for a boot that's cool and practical, this is the time to score classic Frye shoes at low prices. You can count on Frye for footwear styles that are classic, fashionable and durable. Frye boots look even better with more wear and age for their signature lived-in look. In addition to shoes, Frye also has a ton of bag styles to choose from, including totes, crossbody bags, saddle bags and more. 

The Frye Black Friday event is the perfect time to save big on the boots you've been eyeing from the brand, including popular styles like the Rosalie Bootie, Melissa Button Lug Tall and Engineer 12R. Frye also has curated their holiday gift guide to make it easy for shoppers to find Frye gifts for loved ones. The brand has also laid out the shipping deadlines for the holiday season to ensure the gift arrives by Dec. 24: for ground shipping order by Dec. 13, for 2-day shipping order by Dec. 20, and for next-day shipping order by Dec. 21. 

For more holiday gift ideas and Black Friday deals from brands we love, check out Dyson Black Friday deals, Amazon tech deals, Samsung TV deals, Walmart deals and Dermstore skincare deals.

Browse the Frye Black Friday sale and shop ET's favorite picks below. 

Rosalia Bootie
Rosalia Bootie
Frye
Rosalia Bootie
Available in brown and black, the Rosalia Bootie is a classic ankle boot with a cool curved heel. 
$328$179
Farrah Inside Zip Bootie
Farrah Inside Zip Bootie
Frye
Farrah Inside Zip Bootie
If you like a pointed-toe boot, opt for the Farrah bootie. It has a dipped topline and a wedge heel. 
$268$149
Melissa Slouch Bootie
Melissa Slouch Bootie
Frye
Melissa Slouch Bootie
Style these low-heel, slouchy ankle boots with a floaty maxi dress for the ultimate Frye look. 
$248$149
Melissa Button Lug Tall
Melissa Button Lug Tall
Frye
Melissa Button Lug Tall
You won't regret getting these timeless equestrian-inspired tall boots. 
$378$249
Engineer 12R
Engineer 12R
Frye
Engineer 12R
The buckled Engineer 12R boot is one of the most recognizable Frye styles. These famous pull-on boots look better with age and wear. 
$378$249
Carly Chelsea
Carly Chelsea
Frye
Carly Chelsea
A versatile Chelsea boot you'll want to wear every day. 
$298$149
Dani Shield Sling
Dani Shield Sling
Frye
Dani Shield Sling
The Dani Shield Sling heeled shoe is a stylish combination of a sandal and bootie. It'll effortlessly take you from day to night. 
$298$229
Serena Mule
Serena Mule
Frye
Serena Mule
A pointed-toe mule that can be styled with jeans or dresses. 
$258$149
Serena Braided Harness
Serena Braided Harness
Frye
Serena Braided Harness
It's all about the details with this style from the braided strap and brass harness to the curved wedge heel and cut-out shaft. 
$358$219
Carson Chelsea
Carson Chelsea
Frye
Carson Chelsea
A streamlined, short Chelsea boot that's comfortable and long-lasting. 
$248$149
Reed Bootie
Reed Bootie
Frye
Reed Bootie
Hurry! There are only a few sizes left of this chic suede Western-style bootie, featuring a curved top and 2.5-inch heel. 
$278$139

Shop Holiday Gifts from Frye below: 

Harness 12R
Harness 12R
Frye
Harness 12R
The Harness Boot is a Frye essential. The calf boot is rugged and stands the test of time. 
$428
Melissa Chelsea
Melissa Chelsea
Frye
Melissa Chelsea
If you like your boots to have a tight, slim fit, consider the sleek Melissa Chelsea boot. 
$298
Georgia Lace Up Bootie
Georgia Lace Up Bootie
Frye
Georgia Lace Up Bootie
These fashion-forward, lace-up booties with 3-inch heels are on the top of our wish list. 
$348
Veronica Combat
Veronica Combat
Frye
Veronica Combat
We love the worn-in, vintage look of these stonewashed combat boots. 
$278
Melissa Belted Tall Wide Calf
Melissa Belted Tall Wide Calf
Frye
Melissa Belted Tall Wide Calf
The Melissa Belted Tall boot is a staple for winter. This one is available in a wide calf version.
$358
Karen Inside Zip Short
Karen Inside Zip Short
Frye
Karen Inside Zip Short
The perfect everyday boot with a rubber outsole for traction. 
$298
Farrah Saddle
Farrah Saddle
Frye
Farrah Saddle
You'll carry this leather saddle bag for years to come. 
$298
Melissa Shopper
Melissa Shopper
Frye
Melissa Shopper
This roomy shopper tote can be used as a work bag or a weekender bag. 
$358
Melissa Zip Crossbody
Melissa Zip Crossbody
Frye
Melissa Zip Crossbody
This bestselling crossbody bag is great for daily wear. 
$228
Astor Low Lace
Astor Low Lace
Frye
Astor Low Lace
Shopping for the men in your life? This cool leather sneaker is a great gift option.
$198
Tyler Lace Up
Tyler Lace Up
Frye
Tyler Lace Up
The Tyler Lace Up boot will be well loved and worn. 
$328$199

