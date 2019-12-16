The beloved pet pooch from Fuller House has died.

The Netflix series took to its official Twitter account on Monday to share that the dog who portrayed the family’s pet, Cosmo, on the show, had died following surgery.

“We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery,” the tweet said. “There will never be another quite like our boy. We'll miss him forever.”

The tweet was accompanied by several shots of the dog, including photos with actor Elias Harger, who plays young Max and shared many scenes with the pup.

Harger also paid tribute to the dog on his Instagram page.

“I love you, Cosmo! RIP,” he captioned a video chronicling the dog’s life and his Fuller House background. “Two weeks before the end of @fullerhouse, I lost my buddy. I made this video to honor @cosmofullerhouse. 💔.”

“It was sometimes hard to get Cosmo to pay attention and stay on his mark and I had to be careful not to distract him during the scene,” Harger, 12, said in the video. “But he grew into a seasoned actor. In fact, we both learned to control our energy on set. We might have acted together, but our friendship was no act.”

“I used to worry he would forget me when we were off work for months at a time, but he never did,” Harger continued. “Cosmo would come back to work at the beginning of each season and melt into a wiggling mess of dog kisses, wagging tails and brown eyes burning with joy.”

We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We'll miss him forever.

Candace Cameron Bure and Soni Bringas also remembered their furry co-star with sweet posts.

“Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven,” Bure wrote on Instagram. “I imagine he’s playing with Comet 😉 right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️.”

The final season of Fuller House debuted on Netflix on Dec. 6.

ET was on set for the final day of filming, during which the stars got emotional saying goodbye to the show again.

"The last time I said goodbye to this stage was when I was 18 and now I'm 43," Andrea Barber shared. "It was hard then and it's even harder now."

See more on the series below.

