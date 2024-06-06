Gabourey Sidibe Gives Birth to Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe is a mom! On Thursday, the Empire star took to Instagram, via The Shade Room, to share that she and her husband, Brandon Frankel, have welcomed their twins.

The couple welcomed a boy and a girl, named Cooper and Maya, respectively, and posed for sweet shots as proud parents posing with their bundles of joy.

"Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him 'Coop,' and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico," Sidibe shared with TSR. "Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family."

Sidibe announced her pregnancy in February. The Prank Panel co-host posted a series of photos on her Instagram page featuring her, Frankel, and her baby bump. The first photo showed Frankel with his hand on Sidibe's bump, while another image featured the happy couple with their double-duty strollers.

"I'm pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of!" Sidibe captioned the photo carousel. "Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!"

Sidibe's rep also confirmed to ET that she's pregnant with twins.

The Precious star and her husband quietly tied the knot in what Sidibe called a "kitchen counter" wedding during the "thick of the pandemic."

Sidibe broke the news while appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan in December 2022. She later posted photos of her wedding day to Instagram, writing, "These are our official wedding photos!"

"The Wedding at the kitchen counter featuring our rings by @happyjewelers, followed by an extremely lit reception with Aaron sniffing flowers sent to us and then a very romantic sunset dinner featuring our mask because we were still in the thick of the pandemic," she added. "We really do want to have a wedding someday but I just couldn't wait to marry this amazing man."

Congratulations to the new family of four!

