Gabourey Sidibe is going to be a mom! On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Empire actress took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Brandon Frankel are expecting twins.

The first photo showed Frankel with his hand on Sidibe's baby bump, while another image featured the happy couple with their double-duty strollers.

"I'm pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of!" the Precious star captioned the photo carousel. "Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!"

Sidibe's rep also confirmed to ET that she's pregnant with twins.

In December 2022, Sidibe announced on Live With Kelly and Ryan that she and Frankel had tied the knot a year prior, calling it a "kitchen counter" wedding during the "thick of the pandemic."

She later posted photos to Instagram of her wedding day, writing, "These are our official wedding photos! The Wedding at the kitchen counter featuring our rings by @happyjewelers, followed by an extremely lit reception with Aaron sniffing flowers sent to us and then a very romantic sunset dinner featuring our mask because we were still in the thick of the pandemic. We really do want to have a wedding someday but I just couldn’t wait to marry this amazing man."

Sidibe and Frankel announced their engagement on Instagram in November 2020, and the actress couldn't help but gush over her guy at the time.

"The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy," she wrote on Instagram. "He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side."

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

