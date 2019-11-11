Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are celebrating their daughter!

Over the weekend, the 47-year-old actress and 37-year-old former NBA star hosted a Wiz-themed birthday party in honor of their daughter, Kaavia's, first birthday.

The epic bash featured a yellow brick road, performances by Glinda and the Wicked Witch, as well as appearances by the Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and Tin Man. Puppies were also present at the party, and Olivia Munn was one of the guests.

The party was full of treats, including cupcakes, cotton candy and an elaborately decorated ruby slippers cake.

Kaavia first came out dressed as Dorothy in the character's classic blue-and-white checkered dress and iconic ruby red slippers, before changing into a white onesie that declared, "It was the dog."

On the little one's Instagram account, her outfit changes were explained. "I had to lose that dress and put my own stamp on Dorothy Gale #TheWiz #KaaviaJamesTurns1," read the sassy caption.

Following the party, Union also took to Instagram to share a shot of herself and Wade with their daughter. In the pic, Wade is kissing Kaavia's hand as Union holds her daughter in her lap and smiles down at her.

"Chocolate Drops ❤👼🏾❤ Amazing day celebrating @kaaviajames 1st birthday with family and friends #TheWiz," she captioned the photo.

"We say 'dramatic finish!' And this is what @kaaviajames does. 😜😂😜😂," Union joked in a second snap, of Kaavia flailing backwards from her dad's arms.

Wade shared the same pic, writing, "What a year it has been! We ended @kaaviajames 1st year with a dramatic finish! #TheWades"

Back in July, Wade gushed over both his daughter and his wife, telling ET's Lauren Zima, "I am so excited about [Kaavia's] life. Me and my wife being able to raise her. Her mother is incredible, she gets to watch her mother do some amazing things and be this amazing woman and I'm just adding to it."

