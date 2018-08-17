Don't you forget about the cast of Wonder Woman 1984!

Gal Gadot along with Chris Pine, Patty Jenkins, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal epically recreated The Breakfast Club poster. It's unclear where the photo came from, however, Comic Book Movie posted it on their social media and quickly got fans excited.

Replicating John Hughes' '80s classic, Gadot takes on the role of Molly Ringwald's Claire; Pine is Anthony Michael Hall's character, Brian; Jenkins is Judd Nelson's John Bender; Wiig recreates Ally Sheedy's Allison and Pascal is Emilio Estevez's jock, Andrew. In the snap, the film's leading lady is seen wearing a black shirt, shorts and Diana Prince's iconic gold tiara.

Universal Pictures

Wonder Woman 1984 will feature a time jump of several decades, catching up with Diana Prince in a world that is drastically different from the World War I setting of the first film. Wiig joins the sequel as villainous Dr. Barbara Minerva, aka Cheetah. Pine reprises his role of Steve Trevor, however, his involvement in the second film came as a bit of a surprise considering his character's supposed fate in first movie. No word yet on Pascal's role.

During the movie's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Jenkins opened up about her decision to set the film in the '80s.

"There was something about that time that was the beginning of modernity and the modern world," Jenkins explained. "I grew up in the '80s… It really was mankind at its best and worst. It was grand and wonderful and there was great music at the same time that we were revealing the worst of us...[It's fascinating] to see Wonder Woman in a period of time that is really us at our extreme."

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019. See more of the upcoming sequel in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything We Learned About 'Wonder Woman 1984' at Comic-Con

Gal Gadot Surprises Children's Hospital Dressed as Wonder Woman

'Wonder Woman 1984': First Look at Kristen Wiig as Dr. Barbara Minerva (aka Cheetah!)

Related Gallery